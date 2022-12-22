How Cold for Louisiana's Bowl Game Friday? Here's the Latest

Louisiana’s Ragin Cajun football team has already made the trek from Lafayette Louisiana to Shreveport Louisiana for Friday’s Independence Bowl football game . The Cajuns’ opponent on the field with be a tough team from the University of Houston out of Houston Texas. However, both Louisiana and Houston will be facing a third opponent in Friday’s game, Mother Nature.

Andre Furtado via Unsplash.com

While Mother Nature won’t be represented on the game’s state sheets or the scoreboard, she will play a huge part in the outcome of the game. Now, this wouldn’t be the first time Ma Nature has wreaked havoc on the Shreveport bowl game. You might recall this game

It was the Independence Bowl from the year 2000. It featured Mississippi State and Texas A&M and it also included a lot of snow. For this year’s edition of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl , there won’t be snow but I would not bring my brass monkey to the ball game if you get my drift.

The National Weather Service Forecast Office out of Shreveport reminds fans that it will not just be cold, it will be brutally cold with a dangerous wind chill too. Although skies will be beautifully clear on Friday afternoon for kickoff at 2 pm, the temperature and wind chill combination could make it feel as cold as minus three degrees Fahrenheit.

weather.gov/shv

I can’t be sure but I would be willing to bet this may be the coldest conditions Louisiana’s Ragin Cajuns have ever played in. The actual forecast high for Shreveport on Friday is 27 but with a wind of 15 to 25 mph blowing out of the northwest fans who plan on attending the game should consider multiple layers of clothing and plenty of warm beverages.

Does Drinking Alcohol Warm You Up in Cold Weather?

The answer is a bona fide “NO” . In fact, drinking alcohol will actually decrease your body’s core temperature making you more susceptible to hypothermia. True, it might make you feel the sensation of warmth when you imbibe, but you’re not doing yourself any favors by getting hammered at tailgating and then sitting in a cold breeze.

Anne Nygard via Unsplash.com

For those hearty enough to withstand the elements and attend the game, we salute you. But the threat of hypothermia and frostbite are real and very dangerous. Don’t take the weather conditions lightly because there is an added risk that we in Louisiana are just not used to taking.

Friday’s game will be televised nationally on ESPN. You can also hear the game on these Lafayette-based stations, 103.3 The Goat (also available at 1420 AM) . HOT 107.9 will also have coverage of the game. The signals for The GOAT and HOT 107.9 are available on the FM band of your radio. Please note due to bowl restrictions those properties will not be allowed to stream coverage of the game online or through their station apps.