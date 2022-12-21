Comedian Theo Von Shouts Out Youngsville, Ragin' Cajuns During Hilarious Dustin Poirier Thanksgiving Story

Comedian Theo Von gave a major shout-out to the Lafayette area on his most recent episode of his This Past Weekend Podcast.

If you aren’t already a fan of Theo Von’s comedy or his current hit podcast, you may recognize him from his stint on MTV back in the early to mid-2000s when he appeared on numerous reality shows like Road Rules and the Road Rules/Real World Challenges.

Von, born and raised in Covington, was able to shake the reality star image that was holding him back from being a legit comedian after years of dealing with talent agents who wouldn’t give him a chance as an entertainer in Hollywood. In 2006 he won the online competition on season 4 of Last Comic Standing and over the next decade he would continue to grow in the comedy world, making appearances on numerous shows and networks including Comedy Central before snagging his own Netflix special titled No Offense in 2016.

During this time, Theo Von was also in the early stages of his podcasting career, beginning his first show ‘The Comedy Sideshow’ in 2011. In addition to his personal shows, Von has been a recurring guest on many comedians’ podcasts, including The Joe Rogan Experience.

On this week’s upload of This Past Weekend, Von discussed an experience he had over the Thanksgiving holiday when he joined UFC champ and Lafayette native Dustin Poirier in his hometown.

During his hilarious recap (around the 15-minute mark), Von reveals that Poirier is actually a master chef who whipped up an insane amount of food for his Thanksgiving guests, “waking up every two hours to cook more food.”

He also gave a major shout-out to Youngsville (where Poirier resides) and told an even funnier story about his experience as part of a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway that was organized by Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight Foundation, held at Prejean’s restaurant.

Of course, you have to wonder how much of the story is being exaggerated by Von, whose unique sense of humor had me in tears during multiple parts of this week’s episode.

As a friend of Poirier’s and a native Louisianian, it’s definitely cool to hear Von put our region on the map along with the good work being done by guys like Poirier, along with Prejean’s owner Tim Metcalf, our Ragin’ Cajuns athletes and all of the folks who make our neck of the woods special here in south Louisiana.

Tap in and keep up with Theo Von on his podcast, and be sure to keep an eye out—you never know when you’ll see him hanging in Lafayette next.