The statistics that defined 2022 – 20 first-time title winners in the ATP and WTA Tours

20 players raised their maiden trophies on tour this year. Scroll down to jog your memory on a year of (many) firsts…. Thanasi Kokkinakis (Adelaide-2) Kokkinakis was the first maiden title winner in 2022. He won in his hometown of Adelaide, defeating Arthur Rinderknech. Alexander Bublik (Montpellier) Bublik shocked Alexander...
Zverev puts Hawks into World Tennis League exhibition final

Alexander Zverev picked up another win on his comeback from injury as he led the Hawks into the final of the World Tennis League exhibition event in Dubai on Friday. The German, out for six months with ankle surgery, followed up his win over former world No 1 Novak Djokovic with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Andreas Seppi on Friday as the Hawks beat the Eagles 35-24.
Ivan Ljubicic interview: “Money doesn’t create players”

Ivan Ljubicic, a former top 3 player and the former coach of Roger Federer and Milos Raonic, is joining the FFT ranks. Also in charge of an academy in Croatia, he’s been put in charge of trying to trigger results from the young French generation. With Paris 2024 in mind but not only.
The quotes of 2022, episode 6 – Tsitsipas: “Medvedev is not the most mature person”

“Playing Daniil is boring, so boring, it’s like another day at work” – Stéfanos Tsitsipás, beaten by Daniil Medvedev in Shanghai in 2019. “I think we respect each other as players, but probably not much as people (big smile) – Daniil Medvedev, before facing Stéfanos Tsitsipás at the French Open in 2021“

