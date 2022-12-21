Read full article on original website
10 of the best wins from match point down in 2022: No 5: Medvedev beats Auger-Aliassime, Australian Open QF
In 2022, a total of 140 matches on the ATP/WTA Tours were won from match point down; 81 on the men’s side and 59 on the women’s side. Two men – Jannik Sinner and Dominic Thiem – did it four times while two women – Petra Kvitova and Jessica Pegula managed it on a Tour-topping three occasions.
Zverev, Thiem, Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina lead Hawks to capture first edition of the World Tennis League
After a big win by Elena Rybakina earlier in the day, it was Dominic Thiem and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova who clinched the decisive mixed doubles title to give the Hawks the first edition of the World Tennis League. Thiem and Pavlycuhenkova defeated the pairing of Holger Rune and Sania Mirza (7-6,...
The statistics that defined 2022 – 20 first-time title winners in the ATP and WTA Tours
20 players raised their maiden trophies on tour this year. Scroll down to jog your memory on a year of (many) firsts…. Thanasi Kokkinakis (Adelaide-2) Kokkinakis was the first maiden title winner in 2022. He won in his hometown of Adelaide, defeating Arthur Rinderknech. Alexander Bublik (Montpellier) Bublik shocked Alexander...
Zverev puts Hawks into World Tennis League exhibition final
Alexander Zverev picked up another win on his comeback from injury as he led the Hawks into the final of the World Tennis League exhibition event in Dubai on Friday. The German, out for six months with ankle surgery, followed up his win over former world No 1 Novak Djokovic with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Andreas Seppi on Friday as the Hawks beat the Eagles 35-24.
Ivan Ljubicic interview: “Money doesn’t create players”
Ivan Ljubicic, a former top 3 player and the former coach of Roger Federer and Milos Raonic, is joining the FFT ranks. Also in charge of an academy in Croatia, he’s been put in charge of trying to trigger results from the young French generation. With Paris 2024 in mind but not only.
“I thought I had to quit tennis because I had lost my vitality and was a sad person most days” – Nadal on foot injury
Rafael Nadal has revealed that he has continued to take injections for his foot injury several times after Wimbledon and needs to resort to the same whenever the nerves in his foot start acting up again. The 22-time Grand Slam champion took injections to numb his foot en route to...
10 of the best wins from match point down in 2022: No 4: Sinner beats Carreno Busta, Miami Open, third round
Rafa Nadal says he is waiting to see if his baby son is right-handed or left-handed
Rafa Nadal and his wife, Maria Perelló, welcomed their first child in 2022. A baby boy named after him; born on October 8. “We are very happy, and everyone is very well,” said the athlete at the time, as reported by our sister magazine ¡Hola! Although the couple...
Jean-Christophe Verborg, Babolat’s Global Sports Marketing Director: “We want to write a story with Carlos”
Carlos Alcaraz, Jean-Christophe Verborg, 2022 – © Antoine Couvercelle / Panoramic – © Tennis Majors. Following on from our six-part series looking at the rise of Carlos Alcaraz – from Carlitos to Alcaraz – we have an extra treat for you. Jean-Christophe Verborg is...
When retirement has to happen, it will happen. I would like it to be on court – Nadal
Rafael Nadal was all teary eyed on the retirement of his great rival and close friend Roger Federer at the Laver Cup a couple of months ago. But that has not made the Spaniard think about his own retirement plans just yet. The 36-year-old Nadal is ranked No 2 in...
The quotes of 2022, episode 6 – Tsitsipas: “Medvedev is not the most mature person”
“Playing Daniil is boring, so boring, it’s like another day at work” – Stéfanos Tsitsipás, beaten by Daniil Medvedev in Shanghai in 2019. “I think we respect each other as players, but probably not much as people (big smile) – Daniil Medvedev, before facing Stéfanos Tsitsipás at the French Open in 2021“
