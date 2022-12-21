Deep East Oakland Farms, otherwise known as DEO, is a cannabis breeder based out of Oakland, California. DEO has come a long way since its humble beginnings in a handmade, 10-by-10-foot grow room more than a decade ago. It is now one of the hottest cannabis breeders on the market. Collaborations with California heavyweights like Doja Pack and Wizard Trees have allowed DEO to create terpy, quality cannabis. Now, Michigan smokers can get their hands on some of DEO’s sought-after strains thanks to its recent collaboration with Lansing’s own Pure Options/ProGro. I was more than eager to scoop up these new strains for myself, and they did not disappoint.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO