Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Extreme cold and high winds hitting Jackson and Hillsdale
"Thankfully, we’ve got some snow to celebrate Christmas with,” Jackson resident Neil Fernandes said.
WAPT
Hypothermia possible as temperatures drop in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Medical professionals say thefreezing weather expected in Mississippi can cause hypothermia. The condition happens when body temperature drops below 95 degrees. Common symptoms of hypothermia are uncontrollable shivering and movements, almost like acting drunk. Brennan Vaughn, a physician assistant at American Family Care shared the best...
See the picture-perfect Christmas home at Lansing’s Turner-Dodge House
Guests can walk through the home’s three stories and enjoy curated decorations in beautiful bedrooms, ballrooms, dining rooms and living rooms
WILX-TV
Michigan grocery stores see last-minute shoppers before winter storm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the places people have been flying to is the grocery store. Shoppers are stocking up for the holiday weekend, before the bad winter weather sets in. We spoke with shoppers and stores about their pre-storm preparedness. At Gorman’s Food Market in Lansing, shoppers...
Heavy snowfall causes dangerous conditions on roads
More updates are coming from Ingham County as the area deals with the winter storm.
Lansing declares cold weather emergency
The "Code Blue" order directs the Department of Human Relations and Community Services and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division to help those most in need of warmth.
WAPT
Shelters open as bitter cold descends upon Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Siberian air will affect over two-thirds of the country for the holiday season. Significant impacts will befelt in Mississippi through Christmas Day. Temperatures will rapidly fall into the teens by Friday morning. Some areas in north Mississippi could see single-digit wake-up temperatures. Real-feel values across the state could be in the single digits or the negatives Friday morning.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi
Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Mississippi through the acquisition of Capitol Body Shop. One of the largest and most respected auto body repair organizations in Mississippi, Capitol Body serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area. With the addition of Capitol Body, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at seven locations in the Magnolia State, complementing the company’s national footprint of more than 590 repair centers across 36 states.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces preparedness efforts in Michigan ahead of winter storm
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - As the state of Michigan gears up for heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer coordinated preparedness efforts between the state and local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility repair crews, readiness for road crews, and availability of warming shelters.
lansingcitypulse.com
Reviewing Pure Options’ newest drop
Deep East Oakland Farms, otherwise known as DEO, is a cannabis breeder based out of Oakland, California. DEO has come a long way since its humble beginnings in a handmade, 10-by-10-foot grow room more than a decade ago. It is now one of the hottest cannabis breeders on the market. Collaborations with California heavyweights like Doja Pack and Wizard Trees have allowed DEO to create terpy, quality cannabis. Now, Michigan smokers can get their hands on some of DEO’s sought-after strains thanks to its recent collaboration with Lansing’s own Pure Options/ProGro. I was more than eager to scoop up these new strains for myself, and they did not disappoint.
wkar.org
MSU Vet Medical Center recommends calling ahead of time before bringing pet in for emergency care
Until January 2nd, the Michigan State University Veterinary Medical Center will only be accepting walk-ins that are considered an emergency. The office is asking people to call ahead of time before bringing in their pet. The MSU Vet Medical Center will continue to accept emergency appointments during the holidays. But...
Clinton County neighborhoods brace for what could be historic snowstorm
There's a big snowstorm headed toward Michigan, but thankfully city leaders for St. Johns and DeWitt said they are prepared.
WILX-TV
Gold coin worth $2K dropped in Salvation Army red kettle in Jackson
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Another gold coin was anonymously donated to the Salvation Army - this time in Jackson. The one-ounce American Eagle gold coin was found over the weekend inside a red kettle at a Walmart store. It’s estimated to be worth between $1,800 and $2,100. “The tradition...
Lansing School District will be closed Friday
The Lansing School District will close all its buildings tomorrow, December 23 due to the incoming winter storm.
thesource.com
The XXXTentacion Foundation Intervene In Jackson, Mississippi’s Water And Medical Crisis
XXXtencation has been trending lately, as his trial is set to begin in January. A lot has been said about the rapper but what many people do not know is that X had goals and dreams that he didn’t get to see come to fruition.. One of those was the foundation he created to assist those in need. His mother is continuing his dream through various initiatives.
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
Thursday evening blizzard update: It's here. What to expect into the weekend
Conditions will go downhill rapidly overnight into Friday morning. Everyone has the possibility for prolonged white out conditions into the weekend. Many will top a foot of snow accumulation.
WILX-TV
People’s Council of Lansing to protest City’s ‘Code Blue’ for disregard of unhoused population
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The People’s Council of Lansing (TPC) is staging an emergency protest outside of City Hall on Friday. They said after reviewing the City of Lansing’s “Code Blue” plan for unhoused population safety during the snowstorm and cold snap, that they are very disappointed in the City’s continued lack of accountability.
Eaton County teacher awarded for going ‘over and beyond the call of duty’
Jill Ford of Willow Ridge Elementary won the Excellence in Education Award for engaging her students and encouraging personal growth.
Jackson-area school closings for Friday, Dec. 23
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – The winter holiday break is beginning early for some students in Jackson County due to the winter weather heading to the area. These Jackson-area schools are closed on Friday, Dec. 23. Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation updateThis post will be updated...
