tennismajors.com

The Quotes of 2022, Episode 11 – World No 1 Barty: “I retire from tennis”

Ash Barty went undefeated in 2022. After a perfect January with 11 consecutive victories to win the WTA 500 Adelaide and the Australian Open, her third Grand Slam title, the Australian stunned the tennis world when she announced she was ending her career. On March 23, via a video posted...
Hopefully I can have a decent reception in Australia – Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times in his career – making it the most successful Grand Slam in his career. Just like Rafael Nadal has dominated Roland-Garros and Roger Federer has been the King of Wimbledon, Melbourne has been Djokovic’s happy hunting ground. That was...
The statistics that defined 2022 – 20 first-time title winners in the ATP and WTA Tours

20 players raised their maiden trophies on tour this year. Scroll down to jog your memory on a year of (many) firsts…. Thanasi Kokkinakis (Adelaide-2) Kokkinakis was the first maiden title winner in 2022. He won in his hometown of Adelaide, defeating Arthur Rinderknech. Alexander Bublik (Montpellier) Bublik shocked Alexander...

