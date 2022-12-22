Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
10 of the best wins from match point down in 2022: No 5: Medvedev beats Auger-Aliassime, Australian Open QF
In 2022, a total of 140 matches on the ATP/WTA Tours were won from match point down; 81 on the men’s side and 59 on the women’s side. Two men – Jannik Sinner and Dominic Thiem – did it four times while two women – Petra Kvitova and Jessica Pegula managed it on a Tour-topping three occasions.
tennismajors.com
Zverev, Thiem, Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina lead Hawks to capture first edition of the World Tennis League
After a big win by Elena Rybakina earlier in the day, it was Dominic Thiem and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova who clinched the decisive mixed doubles title to give the Hawks the first edition of the World Tennis League. Thiem and Pavlycuhenkova defeated the pairing of Holger Rune and Sania Mirza (7-6,...
tennismajors.com
The Quotes of 2022, Episode 11 – World No 1 Barty: “I retire from tennis”
Ash Barty went undefeated in 2022. After a perfect January with 11 consecutive victories to win the WTA 500 Adelaide and the Australian Open, her third Grand Slam title, the Australian stunned the tennis world when she announced she was ending her career. On March 23, via a video posted...
tennismajors.com
Hopefully I can have a decent reception in Australia – Djokovic
Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times in his career – making it the most successful Grand Slam in his career. Just like Rafael Nadal has dominated Roland-Garros and Roger Federer has been the King of Wimbledon, Melbourne has been Djokovic’s happy hunting ground. That was...
tennismajors.com
The statistics that defined 2022 – 20 first-time title winners in the ATP and WTA Tours
20 players raised their maiden trophies on tour this year. Scroll down to jog your memory on a year of (many) firsts…. Thanasi Kokkinakis (Adelaide-2) Kokkinakis was the first maiden title winner in 2022. He won in his hometown of Adelaide, defeating Arthur Rinderknech. Alexander Bublik (Montpellier) Bublik shocked Alexander...
tennismajors.com
‘I’m ready to play ITF events if need be!’ – Pavlyuchenkova on returning from six months out
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova knows it’ll be difficult to start gaining points and getting her ranking up again after so long away from the tour – but she has a plan. The Russian took time out to rest a knee injury, but will have zero points to defend following the 2023 Australian Open.
tennismajors.com
I’m not even looking forward to before Australian Open.. I kind of want it to be over – Kyrgios
While many players look forward to competing in their home events, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios is not looking forward too much to his home Grand Slam – the Australian Open – because he is expecting a stressful fortnight. After playing the best tennis of his career in 2022,...
tennismajors.com
Jean-Christophe Verborg, Babolat’s Global Sports Marketing Director: “We want to write a story with Carlos”
Carlos Alcaraz, Jean-Christophe Verborg, 2022 – © Antoine Couvercelle / Panoramic – © Tennis Majors. Following on from our six-part series looking at the rise of Carlos Alcaraz – from Carlitos to Alcaraz – we have an extra treat for you. Jean-Christophe Verborg is...
tennismajors.com
When retirement has to happen, it will happen. I would like it to be on court – Nadal
Rafael Nadal was all teary eyed on the retirement of his great rival and close friend Roger Federer at the Laver Cup a couple of months ago. But that has not made the Spaniard think about his own retirement plans just yet. The 36-year-old Nadal is ranked No 2 in...
