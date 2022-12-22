Read full article on original website
Florence Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Morgan County
A Florence woman was killed in a three-car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Kristan R. Price of Florence, was on US 50, 221 feet west of Lewis Drive around 4:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by 37-year-old Trenton R. Overhue of Nixa. The GMC skidded off the south side of the roadway and came to rest. The Focus then returned to the eastbound lanes and began to skid. The Focus then traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Layne S. Fischer of Warrensburg. The focus then overturned and came to rest on the north side of the roadway.
Driver dies in multi-vehicle collision
MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A driver from Florence is dead after her vehicle hit two oncoming cars on 50 Highway Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Kristan Price, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A Warrensburg driver, Layne Fischer reported minor injuries and was hospitalized. Price's eastbound vehicle had reportedly...
Osage Beach Man Drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
An Osage Beach man drowned at Lake of the Ozarks Thursday in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 69-year-old Dean A. Guiducci of Osage Beach was at the 20-mile marker of the Osage Arm of the Lake Thursday afternoon just before 2:30 p.m., when he fell into the water from his dock.
Polk County, Mo. firefighter recovering after fire engine slips on ice and rolls over
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A firefighter with the Central Polk County Fire Protection District is recovering after the fire engine he was in slipped on some ice and rolled over in a ditch. According to CPCFD Lt. Thomas Morris, the firefighter was responding to a structure fire in Goodson,...
Warsaw driver hospitalized after striking trees
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Warsaw driver is hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after striking multiple trees. According to a report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 1:54 p.m. on Highway 7, south of Edwards Ave. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 30-year-old Jayson M. Henson traveled off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, traveling off the left side of the roadway.
Over 20 vehicles involved in Thursday crash on I-44 near Lebanon
UPDATE 12/23: The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a video of the semis that were involved in the crash: UPDATE 7:37 p.m.: Crashes in the area of MM 142 are cleared however several tractor trailer units have frozen brake lines and are stuck. Sleeper Fire Department is staged in the area giving fuel to motorists […]
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Sunday, December 18, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by a juvenile, age 16 of Warrensburg, MO ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. The crash was assisted by Henry County Deputies. 2 of the occupants were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center by Windsor EMS. The other occupant and driver refused treatment on scene.
Search Warrant Served On Roush Road
On 12-22-22, at approximately 3:15 pm Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Roush Road in rural Pleasant Hill. Just after noon, a Cass County Judge had issued a search warrant for the property. Sheriff Weber activated the Disaster Emergency Response Team, as well as the Criminal Apprehension Units to assist in the operation.
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
Sedalia Man Arrested for Trespassing at Break Time
On Sunday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the Break Time store, 808 East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a trespassing report. The complainant stated a subject who was recently trespassed from the business had returned. Officers viewed video footage of the suspect entering the business multiple times. Officers then located...
NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN HOWARD COUNTY
A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance in Howard County. According to a report from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, deputies approached a vehicle on County Road 342 in Howard County and a man identified as Joshua Gerlach approached their vehicle. Gerlach stated that he had run out of gas and had to walk to his mother’s house to get help.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
Sedalia Couple Arrested in Alleged Porch Thefts
On Sunday, Nov. 18, Sedalia Police received a report of someone stealing packages off a front porch. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect(s) stole packages from other residents as well. On Wednesday, investigators from the Latent Investigations Unit and Crime Resolutions Unit executed a search warrant at...
Sedalia Police Reports For December 12, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Sedalia Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of West 5th Street Wednesday night for report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers gathered information and generated a report. On the evening of December 17th, Officers responded to the...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
Interstate 44 was backed up for six hours Thursday afternoon and evening
Eastbound traffic on Interstate 44 was backed up for six hours Thursday afternoon and evening after a crash involving several tractor-trailer rigs near mile marker 142 in Laclede County. The Missouri Department of Transportation finally opened that section of the Interstate around 7 o’clock Thursday evening. Law enforcement officers were able to route some of the eastbound traffic around the crash scene.
UPDATE: Authorities ID Man Who Drowned After Falling Into Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — An Osage Beach man has died after falling into Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. At around 2:20 p.m., the Patrol was called to Surdyke Port 20, where 69-year-old Dean Guiducci had reportedly fallen off a dock into the Lake. Guiducci was recovered from the Lake and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:04 p.m.
SEDALIA PD ARREST TWO SUBJECTS AFTER EXECUTING A SEARCH WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department arrested two subjects after executing a search warrant on December 21, 2022. The department received a report of someone stealing packages off of a front porch on November 18. An investigation revealed that suspects stole packages from other residents as well. Investigators from the Latent Unit...
Morgan County man seriously injured in crash in Rocky Mount
A Morgan County man is seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says David Holdt, 53, of Rocky Mount, was driving on Brendel Boulevard, just west of White Dove Lane, Wednesday afternoon, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
30 dogs rescued Thursday in rural Cass County
The Cass County Disaster Response Team and the Criminal Apprehension Units rescued 30 dogs Thursday afternoon from a property in rural Cass County.
