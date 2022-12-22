Read full article on original website
Hopefully I can have a decent reception in Australia – Djokovic
Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times in his career – making it the most successful Grand Slam in his career. Just like Rafael Nadal has dominated Roland-Garros and Roger Federer has been the King of Wimbledon, Melbourne has been Djokovic’s happy hunting ground. That was...
“I thought I had to quit tennis because I had lost my vitality and was a sad person most days” – Nadal on foot injury
Rafael Nadal has revealed that he has continued to take injections for his foot injury several times after Wimbledon and needs to resort to the same whenever the nerves in his foot start acting up again. The 22-time Grand Slam champion took injections to numb his foot en route to...
10 of the best wins from match point down in 2022: No 7: Alcaraz beats Ramos-Vinolas, French Open, second round
In 2022, a total of 140 matches on the ATP/WTA Tours were won from match point down; 81 on the men’s side and 59 on the women’s side. Two men – Jannik Sinner and Dominic Thiem – did it four times while two women – Petra Kvitova and Jessica Pegula managed it on a Tour-topping three occasions.
10 of the best wins from match point down in 2022: No 6: Maria beats Ostapenko, Wimbledon, fourth round
Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – July 3, 2022 Germany’s Tatjana Maria celebrates winning her fourth round match against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko (AI/Reuters/Panoramic) In 2022, a total of 140 matches on the ATP/WTA Tours were won from...
10 of the best wins from match point down in 2022: No 5: Medvedev beats Auger-Aliassime, Australian Open QF
I’m not even looking forward to before Australian Open.. I kind of want it to be over – Kyrgios
While many players look forward to competing in their home events, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios is not looking forward too much to his home Grand Slam – the Australian Open – because he is expecting a stressful fortnight. After playing the best tennis of his career in 2022,...
The statistics that defined 2022 – Medvedev struggles in deciders and against top-10
What went wrong with Daniil Medvedev in 2022? Nothing that a few clutch performances can’t fix…. The Russian had a memorable year in many ways – some good, some bad – but ultimately came away with the feeling that he left too much on the table in a 2022 season that saw him rise to the No 1 ranking but finish, disappointingly, at No 7.
Zverev, Thiem, Pavlyuchenkova and Rybakina lead Hawks to capture first edition of the World Tennis League
After a big win by Elena Rybakina earlier in the day, it was Dominic Thiem and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova who clinched the decisive mixed doubles title to give the Hawks the first edition of the World Tennis League. Thiem and Pavlycuhenkova defeated the pairing of Holger Rune and Sania Mirza (7-6,...
