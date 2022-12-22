ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hopefully I can have a decent reception in Australia – Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times in his career – making it the most successful Grand Slam in his career. Just like Rafael Nadal has dominated Roland-Garros and Roger Federer has been the King of Wimbledon, Melbourne has been Djokovic’s happy hunting ground. That was...
The statistics that defined 2022 – Medvedev struggles in deciders and against top-10

What went wrong with Daniil Medvedev in 2022? Nothing that a few clutch performances can’t fix…. The Russian had a memorable year in many ways – some good, some bad – but ultimately came away with the feeling that he left too much on the table in a 2022 season that saw him rise to the No 1 ranking but finish, disappointingly, at No 7.

