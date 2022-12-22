Read full article on original website
MATRIX Successfully Accelerates AI World Generation Rate by About 35%
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal Group’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) has succeeded in accelerating the automated generation of Metaverse worlds using artificial intelligence by 35%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005045/en/ 30% faster automatic Metaverse world generation by AI. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Notes on robotics research
KG: For me, three major robotics developments in 2022 stand out:. The surprising progress of large language models (e.g., GPT-3) and associated text-to-image generation (e.g., Dall-E) is spurring excitement in the robotics community about how these can be applied to robotics, by completing robot-relevant prompts. An exciting paper from Brian Ichter and colleagues at Google AI was presented at the 2022 Conference on Robot Learning on December 14–18.
Scientists have provided a solution for humans to achieve immortality and come back from the dead
Artist rendering of the Dyson SpherePhoto byKevin Gill; CC-BY-2.0 A Dyson Sphere is a megastructure that has not yet been built. Scientists conceive of it as a giant shell that encloses the sun.
Futurism
Gloomy Physicists Say Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Is Too Late to Save Us
Earlier this month, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory claimed to have achieved a world's first: generating more energy with a fusion reaction than they put into it. The feat has long been called the "holy grail" of fusion power, and a potentially significant waypoint on the road to...
How one scientist wants to prove we live in a simulation
The simulation theory is an old belief that everything we know and love is just part of a computer-run simulation. It’s a belief that relies on everything we know being part of an advanced virtual world – that our universe is a hologram. Now, a theoretical physicist wants to put that theory to the test and hopefully prove whether it’s fact or fiction.
insideevs.com
Aptera Shares Design Update, Says It’s On Track To Start Production
Aptera is still looking for the funds necessary to begin production of its solar electric three-wheeler, which was shown in its production-intent form a few months back. The company recently shared an update on its vehicle in what it called the Delta phase and it also encouraged (more reliable) investors to consider putting their money into Aptera.
Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott on how AI language models can democratize education: “It creates a bunch of opportunity”
If you’ve been on the internet this week, you’ve likely seen the buzz about ChatGPT, AI firm Open AI’s advanced, human-sounding chatbot that was released for public use last week. As users marveled at the chatbot’s ability to answer complex questions and even make jokes, many are hypothesizing what the implications will be for higher education as well as the future of work. At Fortune’s Brainstorm AI conference in San Francisco, CTO of Microsoft Kevin Scott explained what the potential is for powerful AI language models to make information more accessible.
Transparent 'Grätzel' solar cells achieve a new efficiency record
Mesoscopic dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs), often known as the renowned Grätzel cells, were developed 32 years ago by Brian O'Regan and Michael Grätzel. DSCs use photosensitizers to turn light into electricity. According to a report by Euronews, researchers at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) have discovered...
crowdfundinsider.com
Flux Creates Bridge Between Web2, Web3 with OVHcloud Partnership
Flux, the frontrunner in building decentralized infrastructure to power Web3 development, today announced a partnership with OVHcloud, the European cloud leader, “to expand its edge cloud solution options.”. This partnership will “enable each company to expand its reach into previously untapped markets – Web3 for OVHcloud and Web2 for...
$2.5M in Funding Raised by Nigerian Online Furniture Seller Taeillo
Nigerian online furniture store Taeillo now has $2.5 million in funding raised to ramp up production. The Lagos-based investment company Aruwa Capital Management, a female-founded and led impact investor, provided the capital, which it announced earlier this month (Dec.12). “We are thrilled to announce this investment into Taeillo as it...
KLAS Enterprise Imaging 2022: Which Vendors Are Delivering?
– Many healthcare organizations are working to expand and mature their enterprise imaging (EI) strategies to bring together more facilities and service lines. At the same time, both vendors and healthcare organizations are experiencing staffing and budget constraints, leading to a host of financial and operational difficulties. In this environment, some vendors are surmounting challenges and providing the partnership and innovation customers need, while others are struggling to deliver consistently.
psychologytoday.com
The First-Generation vs the Zero-Generation Experience
In the U.S., the term “first-generation student” refers to anyone who is the first in their family to attend college. Zero-generation students look and talk differently, because they are not just from another country but usually from a different continent. Zero-generation students share many...
targetedonc.com
ACCC Releases New Oncology Practice Transformation and Integration Center (OPTIC) Resource Library
The Association of Community Cancer Centers is announcing the release of a new tool intended to facilitate education and adoption of new clinical and technological advancements in diagnosis, staging, and treatment of cancer. The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) is announcing the release of a new tool intended to...
myscience.org
In 2023, I want to
He is not into New Year’s Resolutions himself. If he wants to change something, he does it right away and does not wait for a certain moment. Yet, for us he dived into the why and how of good resolutions at the beginning of each year: Thomas Gültzow, assistant professor of social psychology (FPN). And even better, he gives tips to increase our chances of success with good resolutions.
myscience.org
People sleep the least from early 30s to early 50s
People sleep less in mid-adulthood than they do in early and late adulthood, finds a new study led by UCL, University of East Anglia and University of Lyon researchers. Sleep duration declines in early adulthood until age 33, and then picks up again at age 53, according to the findings published in Nature Communications.
crowdfundinsider.com
Cardano Foundation CEO Comments on 2022 Developments, Shares 2023 Predictions
Cardano Foundation, the Swiss non-profit that promotes the growth of the Cardano protocol and contributes to the advancement and development of blockchain technology, has shared key updates and insights with Crowdfund Insider. Frederik Gregaard, the CEO of the Foundation, has commented on his thoughts about the crypto and blockchain space...
zycrypto.com
Binance plans to invest in India’s web3 startups, hire local talents from top universities: CTO Rohit Wad
Binance’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Rohit Wad considers India a hub of web3 innovations, and he plans to hire technology professionals from its top universities. In an interview with Businessline, Wad mentioned Mumbai among the cities where it plans to select new talents. “There is going to be a...
United States Steel Corporation Appoints Two New Executives to Further Enhance Its Best for All® Strategy
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) announced the appointment of two new executive leaders, Christian Gianni as Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and John Gordon as Senior Vice President, Raw Materials & Sustainable Resources. Mr. Gianni and Mr. Gordon report directly to David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, as members of the Company’s executive management team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005632/en/ Christian Gianni (Photo: Business Wire)
myscience.org
The installation of cameras in Bonelli’s eagle nests causes the reproduction of the species to fail
A team from the Cavanilles Institute of Biodiversity and Evolutionary Biology (ICBiBe) of the University of Valencia demonstrates how the installation of cameras inside Bonelli’s eagle nests in the south of the province of Castellón, for a study on the diet of this species, has caused detrimental effects on the few pairs of Bonelli’s eagle that still nest in the Valencian Community.
Designing Gamification Features in Fintech Products
In general, digital products are developing in a way that improves user experience and engages more users. A trend that's on the rise is gamification. Investing in gamification has increased by 60% from 4.91 billion USD in 2016 to 11.94 billion USD in 2021, according to Statista. It seems gamification is a “standard” that every Fintech product (and digital banking product) must have [1] [2] [3].
