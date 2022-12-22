University Hospital for Anaesthesia, General Intensive Care Medicine and Pain Therapy certified as ’EHDEN Data Partner’

Read full article on original website
UCL named key strategic partner in EU’s new ’Centre for the Technologies of Gene and Cell Therapy’
Scientists at UCL will play key roles in the new landmark €30m EU-funded ’Centre for the Technologies of Gene and Cell Therapy’, helping develop advanced drugs for the treatment of rare and incurable diseases. The National Institute of Chemistry in Slovenia has received a €30 million investment...
’Scientists can never make statements with 100% certainty’
EPFL professor Jacques Fellay, who served on the Swiss National Covid-19 Task Force, has been selected for a new advisory committee that the government set up recently so policymakers and scientists can continue their joint efforts. The pandemic did have a silver lining. At least that was the case in...
People sleep the least from early 30s to early 50s
People sleep less in mid-adulthood than they do in early and late adulthood, finds a new study led by UCL, University of East Anglia and University of Lyon researchers. Sleep duration declines in early adulthood until age 33, and then picks up again at age 53, according to the findings published in Nature Communications.
