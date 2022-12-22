Read full article on original website
Germany formally suspends guarantees for business with Iran
BERLIN — The German government said Friday it is formally suspending export credit and investment guarantees for business in Iran in the wake of authorities' crackdown on protests. The Economy Ministry said it also has suspended other “economic formats,” including a dialogue on energy issues, in view of “the...
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
Three military personnel were killed after Ukraine conducted a drone strike on an air base behind Russia's borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
Juan Williams: Ukraine unites Americans like little else
At year’s end, let’s first sweep away the bad news before we get to the good news. The bad news is that Americans see political extremism as now second only to inflation as the most important issue facing the country, according to FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos polling. Now the good news. Americans can agree on one thing. Most…
Chair of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee advises Britons to leave Iran
The chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has advised all Westerners to leave Iran. Alicia Kearns said the country was had shown that it would “happily” detain those with dual citizenship as it seeks to blame escalating protests against its own repressive regime on foreign powers. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have arrested seven people with links to Britain, including some who hold dual nationality. Ms Kearns also expressed fears that people could be arrested even as they tried to flee the country. She said: “My concern is very grave. The fact is that Iran has...
Putin claims Moscow ready for Ukraine talks as attacks go on
KYIV, UKRAINE — President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine even as the country faced more attacks from Moscow — a clear sign that peace wasn't imminent. Putin said in a state television interview, excerpts of which were released...
NATO probing shooting incident in tense Kosovo north
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo said Monday they were investigating a shooting incident in a tense northern region, urging calm after Serbia sent its army chief to the border area in response. The incident on Sunday evening took place in Zubin Potok, a town in northern Kosovo where local ethnic Serbs have been manning road barricades for the past two weeks and where tensions have been running high between the two former wartime foes. The peacekeepers, known as KFOR, said the incident happened in close proximity of one of their patrols, involving unknown people. A statement said no one was injured and “we are working to establish all the facts.” Kosovo remains a potential flashpoint in the Balkans years after the 1998-99 war that ended with NATO intervention. Serbia doesn’t recognize the 2008 declaration of independence of its former province, while Western efforts to mediate a solution so far have failed.
North Macedonia takes emergency anti-pollution steps
SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA — North Macedonia’s government said it's imposing emergency measures in the country’s capital, Skopje, and three other cities in order to protect people from severely high levels of air pollution. No sports events will be staged on Sunday or on any day with high...
An inflation measure watched by the Fed eases to 5.5%
WASHINGTON — A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve slowed last month, another sign that a long surge in consumer prices seems to be easing. Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, down from a revised 6.1% increase in October and the smallest gain since October 2021. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 4.7% over the previous year. That was also the smallest increase since October 2021.
