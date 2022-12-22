Read full article on original website
Making the holidays green and bright with Grinding of the Greens in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Christmas has come and gone but now you have to decide what to do with your Christmas tree. The Horry County Solid Waste Authority said they are encouraging people to take one extra step to make the holidays green and bright by recycling their trees after the season between Dec. 26 and Jan. 26.
Myrtle Beach ministries, businesses begin weekend effort to warm up, feed the homeless
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A cold Christmas can carry a heavy burden for those without loved ones or a place to call home. That's the case for many spending the nights in shelters or on the streets along the Grand Strand. Because of the cold and the weather...
1 person hospitalized after structure fire in Little River area, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a structure fire in the Little River area Sunday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR officials say crews responded to the 2000 block of D L Drive in Little River near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just after 8:30 p.m. after a camper and barn caught fire.
McLeod Seacoast holds therapy dog holiday parade for patients & staff
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — It's still parade season in Little River, just with a little twist. The holiday season is hard for some, especially those who have to stay and work in hospitals. Because of that, McLeod Health Seacoast held a dog parade to spread joy to those...
'They're human:' Myrtle Beach nonprofit gives people in need food, clothes on Christmas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Christmas Day, volunteers served warm meals and gave out clothing to folks in need. There was Christmas music, gifts and even Jolly Old St. Nicholas made an appearance. It’s the fifth year Sonshine Recovery Ministries has served Christmas meals and given clothes to...
People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop
WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
Horry Co. non-profit serves more than 30,000 lbs of food to those in need this Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the season for giving and it's been the mission of a local non-profit for decades to provide free holiday meals to those in need. This is the 34th year Community Christmas Dinner is providing free meals to the Horry County community. With an...
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
Fire crews respond to apartment fire near International Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 4:15 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported multi-unit residential structure fire on Grey Fox Lane near International Drive. The fire was extinguished by working sprinklers. The building was temporarily evacuated with no reported injuries. This incident could have resulted...
Conway mom gives presents to new parents spending Christmas in NICU
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — When Tiffany Langford gave birth to her baby girl Callie, she was just 27 weeks pregnant. Callie weighed one pound and seven ounces, and spent 142 days in the NICU at McLeod in Florence where her mom watched her grow through an incubator glass. "There...
Santee Cooper implements power outages every half hour due to freezing temps in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Unprecedented demand and other issues related to the arctic cold are threatening the reliability of the Santee Cooper electric grid, according to a release from Santee Cooper. As needed, Santee Cooper said the utility is implementing temporary managed and coordinated 30-minute rolling outages across their...
Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Counselor shares tips for people grieving a loved one this holiday season
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The holidays are a time to be spent with the ones you love, however that's always the case for many people -- especially after losing the one they are missing. Sandy Quast with Coastal Haven Counseling said that the grieving process is different for...
Horry Co. 8-year-old, honorary officer dies after fight with rare brain cancer
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 8-year-old from Horry County who was battling a rare form of brain cancer, died on Saturday, according to family members on the Jonah Strong Facebook page. Jonah Burton died at about 1:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the post. Jonah has gained...
Tree, power lines down near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to an electrical hazard Friday at 10:32 a.m. near Conway. A tree fell down, bringing utility lines down across the roadway on Brown Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is reminding everyone to never drive over utility lines and always find an alternate...
Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
Deputies investigating shooting in the area of Lester Road in Dillon County
Dillon County S.C. (WPDE — Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday night in the area of Lester Road in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Hamilton said the victim was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition. Hamilton...
Power outages reported in Pee Dee
WPDE — Thousands are without power in parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Friday due to the high winds. Duke Energy and Horry County Electric are reporting outages for their customers as of 11 a.m. Santee Cooper. No outages currently reported. Click here for current outages. Click...
Florence issues boil water advisory
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Florence is issuing a boil water advisory after city staff identified a water main break on Christmas night. The advisory is expected to last into Monday, city staff said in a press release Sunday night. According to the release, city staff identified...
More artists added to 2023 CCMF lineup
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more artists to their lineup Friday. Bailey Zimmerman will join more than 40 artists at the festival performing on the Coors Light Main Stage. CCMF will also welcome Ian Munsick this summer to sing hits like "Long Live...
