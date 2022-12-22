ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

1 person hospitalized after structure fire in Little River area, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a structure fire in the Little River area Sunday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR officials say crews responded to the 2000 block of D L Drive in Little River near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just after 8:30 p.m. after a camper and barn caught fire.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
People bundling up across Pee Dee as temperatures drop

WPDE — People across the Pee Dee are bundling up and dressing in layers as temperatures drop. Dennis Rawls said he's a native of New York but now lives in Darlington. Rawls said he never expected it to get this cold so soon in South Carolina. NEW: Conway mom...
DARLINGTON, SC
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Fire crews respond to apartment fire near International Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At 4:15 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported multi-unit residential structure fire on Grey Fox Lane near International Drive. The fire was extinguished by working sprinklers. The building was temporarily evacuated with no reported injuries. This incident could have resulted...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Conway mom gives presents to new parents spending Christmas in NICU

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — When Tiffany Langford gave birth to her baby girl Callie, she was just 27 weeks pregnant. Callie weighed one pound and seven ounces, and spent 142 days in the NICU at McLeod in Florence where her mom watched her grow through an incubator glass. "There...
CONWAY, SC
Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Horry Co. 8-year-old, honorary officer dies after fight with rare brain cancer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 8-year-old from Horry County who was battling a rare form of brain cancer, died on Saturday, according to family members on the Jonah Strong Facebook page. Jonah Burton died at about 1:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the post. Jonah has gained...
Tree, power lines down near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to an electrical hazard Friday at 10:32 a.m. near Conway. A tree fell down, bringing utility lines down across the roadway on Brown Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is reminding everyone to never drive over utility lines and always find an alternate...
CONWAY, SC
Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Power outages reported in Pee Dee

WPDE — Thousands are without power in parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Friday due to the high winds. Duke Energy and Horry County Electric are reporting outages for their customers as of 11 a.m. Santee Cooper. No outages currently reported. Click here for current outages. Click...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Florence issues boil water advisory

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Florence is issuing a boil water advisory after city staff identified a water main break on Christmas night. The advisory is expected to last into Monday, city staff said in a press release Sunday night. According to the release, city staff identified...
FLORENCE, SC
More artists added to 2023 CCMF lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more artists to their lineup Friday. Bailey Zimmerman will join more than 40 artists at the festival performing on the Coors Light Main Stage. CCMF will also welcome Ian Munsick this summer to sing hits like "Long Live...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

