Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 12 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the twelfth episode of ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ season 3 titled ‘Wish Upon Your Bow’ the show follows the titular protagonist who plans to share the points he will eventually earn with Naphula who has helped him earn the seed of the beginnings. Unfortunately while trying to get out of Toto’s temple, Iruma gets fooled by Orobas’ bloodline technique called Trauma which shows him his worst nightmares imaginable. The psychological effect is so horrible that Iruma ends up falling into a chasm while Naphula watches helplessly. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ Season 3 Episode 12. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Tulsa King Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained
‘Tulsa King‘ is a crime drama series on Paramount that revolves around Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a mafia capo from New York City who is banished to Tulsa, Oklahoma. As the narrative progresses, Dwight tries to establish a new criminal syndicate in the small town. In the seventh episode, titled ‘Warr Acres,’ Dwight’s conflict with Caolan Waltrip reaches a tipping point and causes unexpected casualties.
The Witcher Blood Origin Ending, Explained: What Happens to Eredin?
Netflix’s ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ is a prequel series that takes place more than a thousand years before the events of ‘The Witcher’. The series is set in a world where humans haven’t yet established their dominance. In fact, they are nowhere to be seen. The world is still under the rule of the elves, but several circumstances lead to their downfall. In its four episodes, ‘Blood Origin’ not only gives us an explanation for several mysteries in ‘The Witcher’ but also introduces the characters that are going to become important players in the story of Ciri and Geralt. Here’s what the ending means for ‘The Witcher’ universe. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Spy x Family Season 2: What to Expect?
Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, ‘Spy × Family‘ is a spy action series that follows the renowned Westalis spy codenamed Twilight, who must investigate and gather intel from the Ostanian politician Donovan Desmond. While he prefers to work alone, Twilight has to adopt a daughter named Anya and convince a hall clerk Yor Briar to act as his wife after he dons the alias of Loid Forger for the sake of the mission. But he is completely clueless to the fact that the former is actually an esper who can read everyone’s mind and his pretend wife on the other hand is the infamous assassin named Thorn Princess.
Uzaki-Chan Wants To Hang Out Season 3: What to Expect?
‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!’ or ‘Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai!’ is a romantic comedy anime that is based on the Japanese manga series illustrated and written by Take. The show centers upon Hana Uzaki, a freshman in college who comes across Shinichi, her upperclassman from school and finds that he has become lonesome in recent times. In order to ensure that he is not lonely, Hana follows her senpai around and leaves no stone unturned in teasing him. Their relationship gets better over time and they get so close that others start feeling that they are a couple.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 2: What to Expect?
Inspired by Kouhei Hirokoshi’s popular manga series of the same name, ‘My Hero Academia’ is an action superhero anime produced by Studio Bones. The show follows a powerless teenager named Izuku Midoriya who is born in a world where 80% of the population has some special ability. His journey from a bullied child to becoming the greatest hero on the planet has amassed a huge global fanbase that continues to become more influential every year.
More Than a Married Couple, but Not Lovers Season 2: What to Expect?
‘Fuufu Ijou, Koibito Miman.’ or ‘More than a married couple, but not lovers.’ is a romantic comedy anime inspired by Yuuki Kanamaru’s Japanese manga series of the same name. The show centers on third-year high school students who are randomly paired with the opposite sex to live as pretend married couples for the marriage practical. Jirou Yakuin, who has always loved Shiori naturally wants to be paired with her while Akari Watanabe hopes that she gets picked up with her crush Minami Tenjin.
