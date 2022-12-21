Read full article on original website
Bosnia: Croat politician named as prime minister-designate
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A veteran Bosnian Croat politician received an official mandate to form a new government Wednesday, positioning her to become the first female prime minister in the Balkan country’s history. Borjana Kristo accepted the role of prime minister-designate after 23 lawmakers in the 42-seat lower...
Kosovo Serb whose arrest caused crisis released from jail
JARINJE, Kosovo-Serbia Border (AP) — A former Kosovo Serb policeman whose detention triggered a major crisis between Serbia and Kosovo that provoked international concern has been ordered released from prison and placed under house arrest, his lawyer said Wednesday. The Dec. 10 arrest of Dejan Pantic led to protests...
