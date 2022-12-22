Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
BP, Shell to Restructure Ownership Interest in Atlantic LNG
BP plc BP and Shell plc SHEL agreed to restructure ownership in Trinidad and Tobago’s Atlantic liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, per a Reuters report. The Atlantic LNG facility involves four liquefaction trains with a total capacity of about 15 million tons per year. Each train has different shareholder structures and trading agreements. The project contributes to the development of the country’s natural gas resources.
In a First, Scottish Port Set to Offer Shore Power for Offshore Vessels
Montrose Port Authority says the port is set to become the first Scottish port to provide shore power infrastructure to the energy sector. To enable shore power to offshore energy industry vessels, the port has partnered with with Plug Shore Power Ltd in a 50/50 joint venture. The partnership will see an initial investment of £1 million into the joint venture which will be named Plug Montrose Ltd.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Warns on Weaker-than-expected Q4
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation this week warned its fourth quarter 2022 revenues and gross profit margins are expected to be lower than previously anticipated. The company said in a press release that its Q4 results were impacted by the earlier than expected retirement of the Terrapin Island hopper dredge, significant weather delays on several projects in the northeast and some project production issues.
Cemre Selected as Preferred Bidder to Build Two Ferries for Little Minch
The preferred bidder has been named for a contract to build two new ferries to support the communities at Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert (Harris). Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) said it intends to award the contract to the Cemre Marin Endustri A.S shipyard in Turkey, following a 10 day standstill period.
Polar POD Project Enters Shipyard Construction Phase in France
Ifremer, Jean-Louis Etienne and the entire Polar POD team announced its construction by the Piriou shipyards in association with 3C Metal, under the direction of the project owner, Ifremer. The scientific program of this international oceanographic "station" is being overseen by the French National Centre for Scientific Research (Centre national de la recherche scientifique, CNRS), in partnership with the French National Centre for Space Studies (Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales, CNES) and Ifremer.
