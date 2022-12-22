Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FLKiki AlbaBradenton, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities say a 75-year-old man was killed after shooting his girlfriend and himself in a Sarasota residence.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Gulfstream Avenue roundabout opened to traffic
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue officially opened Thursday morning, the City of Sarasota announced. The Florida Department of Transportation will continue to finish work on the project while the circle is open. “Please be alert and approach with caution as users adjust to the new traffic pattern,” the city said on Twitter. “Observe signage, watch for pedestrians and yield to vehicles within the roundabout.”
Longboat Observer
Town Commission contemplates contents of complete streets plan
A final report was presented to the Town Commission on possibilities for tackling the town’s desired Gulf of Mexico Drive Complete Streets Corridor Plan. Commissioners were given the opportunity to give additional feedback to town consultant Kimley-Horn, a planning and design engineering consultant firm, before the final plan was produced and distributed.
usf.edu
Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents
More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
Holiday waste collection schedules around Southwest Florida
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Wondering when to recycle all the Christmas wrapping or take out the holiday trash? Here you will find the schedules for trash and recycling pick up in your area. Towns and cities in the area have different rules when it comes to trash collection on the...
I-275 reopens after FedEx truck overturns in St. Petersburg
All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Pinellas County due to a major crash on Saturday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Famers Market normally hosts their weekly array of vendors and musicians every Saturday, but due to New Year’s Eve, the market will not be running December 31st. The organization will instead host a ‘Night Market’ Thursday December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m....
Hillsborough County Homeowners With Wells Should Be Prepared For Freezing Temps
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla – According to the National Weather Service, parts of the Tampa Bay area are expected to have near to below-freezing temperatures Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning. This has prompted the Southwest Florida Water Management District to advise residents who live near Plant
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FL
Pizza with Tomato and BasilPhoto byPhoto by Vitalii Chernopyskyi on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Facebook.com, https://dannyspizzaflorida.com/and https://bellamiapizzafl.com/ .
City Of Tampa Trash Collection Schedule Revised For Christmas & New Year’s Holidays
TAMPA, Fla. – A new collection schedule is now available for Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In observance of Christmas Day, City of Tampa offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. In observance of New Year’s Day, City
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Commissioners hand out holiday meals to first responders
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commissioners handed out over 100 meals to first responders at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 24. The meals were provided by Popi’s Place and served by the commissioners along with Sheriff Rick Wells. According to Manatee County Commission Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge, the meals are a thank you to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day including Christmas eve and day.
Fire destroys Hillsborough County mobile home 2 days before Christmas
TAMPA, Fla. — A fire destroyed a family's mobile home just two days before Christmas in Hillsborough County. Firefighters responded Friday morning to the four-alarm fire on 50th Avenue South off of Palm Drive in Tampa with six fire engines, a truck and several rescue units. Four adults and...
Bay News 9
Elderly tenants in St. Pete are without heat and hot water on Christmas Eve
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tensions at a St. Petersburg apartment complex have hit a boiling point between many of its tenants and management. Much of the frustration, according to the folks that live at the complex, is that the heat is currently not working so many feel like they’re left in the cold this holiday season.
Longboat Observer
Five questions with commissioner-elect Deborah Murphy
Deborah Murphy will be entering her first time as a Longboat Key Commissioner in the District 5 seat March 2023. Prior to moving to the barrier island, Murphy was a longtime resident of Montgomery County, Maryland. She served as the owner of Standard Supplies, Inc, a family-owned business that sold...
Perry's Porch, a new open-air restaurant, will debut at the St. Pete Pier next summer
It's the newest concept from Seed &Feed Hospitality Group, who also operate Trophy Fish and Mandarin Hide.
Golf carts catching fire across Southwest Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf cart fires are popping up all over Southwest Florida. Charlotte County saw flames Tuesday, and you may remember a massive plume of smoke coming from Sanibel back in October. Experts say it comes down to the battery pack inside the cart and if it...
Woman Files Suit Against D. R. Horton After Falling Down Staircase
WIMAUMA, Fla. – A newly-built home in the Forest Brooke subdivision was built with an allegedly defective staircase. A lawsuit was filed in the Hillsborough County court system on December 22 concerning serious injuries sustained by a property invitee. The location of the home is
St. Pete Pier’s New Years Eve celebration includes the city’s biggest fireworks show at midnight
And a champagne bar all night long—for the adults, of course.
Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
businessobserverfl.com
Manatee Habitat breaks ground on 16-home community
Ground has been broken on the new Poling Gardens community in Manatee County, which is for families affected by rising housing prices. The Manatee County Habitat for Humanity community will feature 16 homes at 1098 32nd Ave. E in Bradenton. The homes will be available for purchase accompanied by a zero-interest mortgage.
Woman with ‘significant’ head injury, road rash found along I-275 in Tampa
A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was found with serious injuries along I-275 in Tampa on Sunday.
Comments / 0