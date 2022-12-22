ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longboat Key, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Gulfstream Avenue roundabout opened to traffic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue officially opened Thursday morning, the City of Sarasota announced. The Florida Department of Transportation will continue to finish work on the project while the circle is open. “Please be alert and approach with caution as users adjust to the new traffic pattern,” the city said on Twitter. “Observe signage, watch for pedestrians and yield to vehicles within the roundabout.”
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Town Commission contemplates contents of complete streets plan

A final report was presented to the Town Commission on possibilities for tackling the town’s desired Gulf of Mexico Drive Complete Streets Corridor Plan. Commissioners were given the opportunity to give additional feedback to town consultant Kimley-Horn, a planning and design engineering consultant firm, before the final plan was produced and distributed.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
usf.edu

Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents

More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Farmers Market to host a ‘Night Market’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Famers Market normally hosts their weekly array of vendors and musicians every Saturday, but due to New Year’s Eve, the market will not be running December 31st. The organization will instead host a ‘Night Market’ Thursday December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m....
SARASOTA, FL
Kiki Alba

Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FL

Pizza with Tomato and BasilPhoto byPhoto by Vitalii Chernopyskyi on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Facebook.com, https://dannyspizzaflorida.com/and https://bellamiapizzafl.com/ .
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Commissioners hand out holiday meals to first responders

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commissioners handed out over 100 meals to first responders at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 24. The meals were provided by Popi’s Place and served by the commissioners along with Sheriff Rick Wells. According to Manatee County Commission Chairman Kevin Van Ostenbridge, the meals are a thank you to the men and women who put their lives on the line every day including Christmas eve and day.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Five questions with commissioner-elect Deborah Murphy

Deborah Murphy will be entering her first time as a Longboat Key Commissioner in the District 5 seat March 2023. Prior to moving to the barrier island, Murphy was a longtime resident of Montgomery County, Maryland. She served as the owner of Standard Supplies, Inc, a family-owned business that sold...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Manatee Habitat breaks ground on 16-home community

Ground has been broken on the new Poling Gardens community in Manatee County, which is for families affected by rising housing prices. The Manatee County Habitat for Humanity community will feature 16 homes at 1098 32nd Ave. E in Bradenton. The homes will be available for purchase accompanied by a zero-interest mortgage.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

