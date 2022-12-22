ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Martinsville fires school resource officer involved in confrontation with middle school student; more . . .

By Cardinal Staff
cardinalnews.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke City opens warming shelter

The City of Roanoke, Virginia – Government is coordinating with theCentral Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Those in need of warm shelter visit by entering the side door or following the ramp to the rear entrance. In addition to the warm shelter, you can charge your devices. Lastly, there will be a service starting at 9:00pm for those who are interested in attending.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night

High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man hurt in Christmas Eve shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve,. About 6:35 p.m. December 24, 2022, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Officers found him with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Supervisors want to discuss arming teachers

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors wants to meet with the School Board in January about arming its public school teachers. The decision to request a joint meeting comes on the heels of the School Board passing, and then pausing until March, a resolution making the ECC auditorium, among its other non-school properties, a gun free zone.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies came to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
WDBJ7.com

Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Summerfield firefighter found dead on Christmas

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday morning, High State Patrol reported they had found a Guilford County firefighter dead following a crash. Matthew Hall, 31, crossed the center line in a truck, swerved off the road, down into an embankment and hit a tree. Hall died on the scene at...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power

ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Chocolate Santa visits WSLS

ROANOKE, Va. – Chocolate Santa, also known as Guy Smith, visited WSLS to bring holiday cheer. Chocolate Santa, has made trips to the New River Valley, making sure kids there have all the gifts for the holiday. He’s brought books, bikes and drones to children who participated in the...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy