Martinsville fires school resource officer involved in confrontation with middle school student; more . . .

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WXII 12
Homicide in Guilford County on Christmas Eve
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported a homicide on Dec. 24. Deputies reported at around 8 p.m. that someone was killed on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown. There are no details on the victim. A suspect is in custody. The Sheriff's Office said this appears to be...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash claims life of Bedford resident early this morning
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Dec 25) at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when...
wakg.com
Martinsville Police Officer Fired Following Incident With Middle School Student
The Martinsville Police Department has fired the officer involved in the incident with a student on December 16 at Martinsville Middle School. All information is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether or not criminal charges are necessary. The internal investigation being conducted by the department...
WDBJ7.com
One person found shot at NW Roanoke apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been found shot in Roanoke Saturday evening at the Maple Grove Apartments (Pilot St. NW and Edgelawn Ave. NW). The injuries were non-critical, according to Roanoke Police.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke City opens warming shelter
The City of Roanoke, Virginia – Government is coordinating with theCentral Church of the Brethren at 416 Church Ave. (next to swift print) for a warming shelter starting at 6:00pm – 10:00pm. Those in need of warm shelter visit by entering the side door or following the ramp to the rear entrance. In addition to the warm shelter, you can charge your devices. Lastly, there will be a service starting at 9:00pm for those who are interested in attending.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department has fired an officer it says was involved in an altercation with a student that was captured on video. Information about the December 16 incident is being turned over to a special prosecutor, who will determine whether criminal charges are warranted, according to police.
cardinalnews.org
Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night
High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
WDBJ7.com
Man hurt in Christmas Eve shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man was taken to a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve,. About 6:35 p.m. December 24, 2022, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Officers found him with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.
chathamstartribune.com
Supervisors want to discuss arming teachers
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors wants to meet with the School Board in January about arming its public school teachers. The decision to request a joint meeting comes on the heels of the School Board passing, and then pausing until March, a resolution making the ECC auditorium, among its other non-school properties, a gun free zone.
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies came to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. crash leaves one person dead early Sunday morning
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Rt. 460 at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday has left one person dead, according to Virginia State Police. The crash was just east of Route 805. Paul Daniel Morgan, 28 of Bedford, was driving a 1993 Dodge Dakota east on Rt. 460...
WXII 12
Summerfield firefighter found dead on Christmas
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Sunday morning, High State Patrol reported they had found a Guilford County firefighter dead following a crash. Matthew Hall, 31, crossed the center line in a truck, swerved off the road, down into an embankment and hit a tree. Hall died on the scene at...
WSLS
Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power
ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
Emergency official in hospital after crash on US 421 in Guilford County on the scene of a previous crash, troopers say
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An emergency official was taken to the hospital after a volunteer fire department vehicle he was in was hit on Friday on US 421 by a driver who has been charged, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 9:41 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash […]
wfirnews.com
Roanoke boxing club at risk of losing space due to lease renewal confusion
Roanoke’s old Fire Station No. 6 is a crumbling foursquare in Southeast. A boxing club that’s been there since 2016 has been unable to renew its lease amidst confusion. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
UNCG fire victim's father shows sympathy for killer
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A decision by Governor Roy Cooper ignited a debate. He commuted the sentence for Janet Danahey, a woman who set a deadly fire at UNCG 20 years ago. She will now be eligible for parole in less than two weeks, that's years ahead of schedule. She...
WSLS
Chocolate Santa visits WSLS
ROANOKE, Va. – Chocolate Santa, also known as Guy Smith, visited WSLS to bring holiday cheer. Chocolate Santa, has made trips to the New River Valley, making sure kids there have all the gifts for the holiday. He’s brought books, bikes and drones to children who participated in the...
Comments / 0