ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Week 16 Fantasy Football Stats: New starting QBs for Cardinals, Colts & Eagles could mess up the fantasy playoffs

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08jvJq_0jrBqyPQ00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to provide one stat for all 32 NFL teams, and along the way the guys end up talking about games on Christmas Day, the running back market in free agency this offseason and the ranking of QBs if you were building a franchise right now.

Unlike most weeks, when the guys start with the best teams in the league and work down to the worst, they go from worst to first this week and uncover a few fantasy gems on the league’s worst teams along the way.

Find out which Broncos RB might just win your fantasy football playoff game this week, why a new QB in Indianapolis probably doesn’t boost the fantasy value of Michael Pittman, and which run defense has been on fire for the last month (the answer will surprise you!).

Matt and Dalton also check in on their Mike Evans vs. Gabe Davis bet, and conclude that they were both wrong and should’ve trusted their guts in the preseason instead of digging into the numbers.

Finally, the guys preview a very important (for playoff reasons) Thursday night game between the Jaguars and Jets and explain why it may not be a good game for fantasy managers.

00:45 NFL games on Christmas & Christmas Eve

02:40 Houston Texans

06:00 Chicago Bears

07:50 Los Angeles Rams

09:40 Denver Broncos

11:25 Arizona Cardinals

13:15 Indianapolis Colts

15:50 New Orleans Saints

19:05 Carolina Panthers

21:20 Atlanta Falcons

23:30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28:15 Pittsburgh Steelers

30:15 Las Vegas Raiders

31:45 Green Bay Packers

34:45 Cleveland Browns

35:55 Tennessee Titans

37:20 Seattle Seahawks

40:00 New England Patriots

42:50 Detroit Lions

44:25 Washington Commanders

45:35 Miami Dolphins

47:05 Los Angeles Chargers

49:55 New York Giants

50:50 Baltimore Ravens

52:05 San Francisco 49ers

55:00 Dallas Cowboys

56:45 Cincinnati Bengals

62:25 Minnesota Vikings

63:00 Kansas City Chiefs

65:10 Buffalo Bills

66:25 Philadelphia Eagles

68:45 TNF: Jaguars at Jets

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Packers upset Dolphins to shakeup multiple playoff races

Five days ago, Aaron Rodgers said he believed "things are looking up" when asked about the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season. And now he can say the same about his team's playoff chances after the Packers' 26-20 upset win over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas day. "Everything we needed to...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSB Radio

Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — There were times during the slog of a football game Sunday night when Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady looked frustrated. There were other times he looked angry. There were a few times he looked downright old. But there were also six throws in...
TAMPA, FL
WSB Radio

Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime. “That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. “He doesn’t really yell, but he...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSB Radio

Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.”
DENVER, CO
WSB Radio

Raiders lose Chandler Jones to elbow injury vs. Steelers

Chandler Jones left Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end sustained an elbow injury in the second half during a collision while rushing Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. He left the field on a cart and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSB Radio

Bengals force late red zone turnover, hold off Pats 22-18

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — (AP) — Joe Burrow wanted to be happier after the Cincinnati Bengals walked off the field toting a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday. Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Bengals offense had nearly 500 yards. But it took the defense forcing a late turnover in the red zone to preserve the victory.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSB Radio

Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets: NBA Christmas lineups, injury report, live updates

It's the most wonderful time of the year — a full schedule of NBA games on Christmas Day. There will be some stars missing from the top of the tree, but plenty of gifts throughout the five-game slate. Yahoo Sports' Ben Rohrbach previewed the matchups with a guide for the avid and casual basketball fan, while Dan Devine picked his five most interesting players of the Christmas Day slate. Yahoo Sports will track every game on Sunday, so you can keep up with stats while enjoying the holiday.
PHOENIX, AZ
WSB Radio

AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Jack Conklin recently made it clear that he didn't want to leave Cleveland or the Browns. Turns out, the feeling was mutual. Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension to stay with the Browns, who continue to invest in their solid offensive line, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
113K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy