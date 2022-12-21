Read full article on original website
Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
Incident prompts major security changes at Hopewell City Hall
A threat has prompted major security changes at Hopewell City Hall that effectively lock down the building to keep staff and the public safe.
Santa Claus receives official permit to bring herd of legendary reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve
The permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, gives permission for Santa to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into the Commonwealth for one night this holiday.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Trucks, large vehicles advised not to cross Norris Bridge, other Northern Neck & Middle Peninsula bridge under watch
Robert O. Norris Bridge aka White Stone BridgePhoto byVDOT. Winds have picked up and VDOT has issued a high wind advisory for the Robert O. Norris Bridge, commonly called the White Stone Bridge.
Old City Barbeque In Williamsburg Expanding Operations On The Peninsula
NEWPORT NEWS-A popular barbeque establishment in Williamsburg has plans to expand its operations on the Peninsula. On December 15, Campana Walz Commercial Real Estate LLC announced on its social media channels the sale of two properties in Newport News that will be additional space for Old City Barbeque. Want to...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Virginia is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
House fire forces six people from home in Chesterfield County
Six people were forced from their home Friday after a fire spread throughout both the first and second floors of a residence in the Woodlake neighborhood of Chesterfield County.
Northern Neck ferries docked, Richmond International Airport cancellations nearing a dozen
People traveling to and around Virginia need to frequently check for updates that may impact their plans, such as cancellations and closures. For example, VDOT has suspended the service of its two Northern Neck ferries—Merry Point and Sunnybank.
VDOT warns drivers about potential for black ice as temps plummet
“It can be very dangerous out there, especially when you come across any snow or ice or anything like that,” Kevin Whitt said. “So it really pays to have a little extra time, a little extra patience.”
Downed power lines, road closures across Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
Crews are currently on the scene across Metro-Richmond and the Tri-Cities in response to power outages, crashes and downed power lines.
500 Dominion Energy customers without power in Petersburg after Thursday crash
Some residents of the city of Petersburg are currently experiencing a power outage due to a vehicle crash near downtown.
3 Virginia cities rank among Top 25 places 'where Americans are happiest'
WASHINGTON — Three cities in Virginia were ranked among the Top 25 places in the country where "Americans are happiest," according to a study by Smart Asset. "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data," Smart Asset said. "We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."
Thousands without power as winter storm presses on
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dominion Energy said that the Richmond Metro region is one of the hardest-hit areas across the state. On Friday, the lights were out at Short Pump Town Center, among many other neighborhoods and buildings. “We lost power early this morning, came back on for a little bit...
‘Monica is kind of a legend’: Customers recognized Mechanicsville Burger King employee
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) -An employee at a Mechanicsville Burger King is positively impacting her community, making everyone feel like royalty at the fast food restaurant. For over three decades, Monica Hollemon has brought a smile to thousands, and now she’s getting the crown put on her head as the queen of positivity.
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
Richmond warns residents to be prepared for winter emergencies
With an arctic cold front expected to arrive in Central Virginia on Friday, the City of Richmond is telling residents on how to prepare for cold temperatures, high winds, ice and even flooding through the weekend.
Campgrounds Near Richmond VA |Amazing Spots You Must Visit 2023
There are incredible places to go that are close to Richmond, Virginia, including campgrounds. Ten Extraordinary Places to Camp Within Driving Distance of Richmond, Virginia:. One of the best ways to discover all the wonders the region offers is to go camping close to Richmond, Virginia. There are many wonderful places to visit while you are in the area, ranging from the historic sites of the Virginia State Capitol and Shenandoah National Park to the beauty of the Virginia Aquarium and the lush foliage of First Landing State Park. When you are in the area, you should make time to check out as many of these places as possible.
Possible hazardous conditions due to winter storm in Hampton Roads
Those traveling into and around Hampton Roads should stay alert for potentially hazardous road conditions Friday and Saturday.
Crash on I-64 East causing delays for drivers in Henrico County
A vehicle crash on Interstate 64 eastbound is reportedly causing delays for drivers in Henrico County.
