"My first impressions of Erik?" West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell said before pausing to consider teammate Erik Stevenson and then replacing a pensive look on his face with a smile. "I knew he could shoot the ball. That's the first thing I would tell you. He came in lighting it up from Day One. But I thought he was a little crazy at first. I'm going to be honest. I did. Like, 'Why is this dude yelling all the time?' "
In case you haven't been keeping up (or aren't a VIP member), we have a running tracker of all the players in the transfer portal who have received an offer from West Virginia, broken down by position. Of course, some of those players have already committed elsewhere, and some are unlikely to seriously consider the Mountaineers. But what about those realistic options? What about WVU's biggest needs? Here's a rundown of the top handful of transfers in the portal - that WVU has offered - as we sit here on Christmas Day.
Sometimes, high school recruits end up making their college decision in the final days leading up to the signing period. Because of this, there isn't a whole lot of time to interview them or hear what it was that made them choose their new home. Thus is the case with Port St. Joe (FL) running back DJ Oliver, who pledged to the Mountaineers after his official visit just before the Early Signing Period.
There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
