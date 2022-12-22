Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BOIL ADVISORY: Oak Grove Community
Oak Grove Community within the City of Natchitoches Distribution System did experience a low pressure problem on December 25, 2022, in the above mentioned area of the water supply system. This drop in system pressure below 20 pounds has been caused by freezing temperatures and numerous customer leaks. Because of...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Case for death of three Southern University students to go before Natchitoches Parish DA
WGNO and other news outlets reported on Dec. 20 that the investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Then a decision will be made about if it will go to a grand jury and proceed with charges.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
UPDATE: Providing Prescription Services to State Employees
There has been an injunction filed in State Court to prevent the Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. The Journal reached out to two local pharmacies, but the calls were not returned. KALB TV reported, “A temporary 10-day restraining...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on Melissa Place
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on Melissa Place in Hidden Hills Mobile Home Park. On December 24, 2022 around 12:17 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 200 block of Melissa Place in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they located Loyd Brown Jr. (B/M, 27 y.o.a. of Natchitoches) and another victim who were suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a residence. As a result of his injuries Loyd Brown Jr. was pronounced deceased by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office. The second victim was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later to a hospital in Shreveport for further treatment where they are listed in critical condition.
Comments / 0