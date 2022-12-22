ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRUTH4U
4d ago

Please pray that we find the way to restore God in the church because only then can we at least get in the right direction.

5
Jeanene Jones
3d ago

national guard on streets after five o'clock.thrid world in ham coming so prepared y'all self.

5
Robert Johnson
3d ago

It's very sad.. That's why I left the community.. To many ignorant people.

CBS 42

18-year-old charged in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a December homicide Friday morning. According to Birmingham Police, 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey is charged in the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. on December 18. Duke was found shot in the 400 block of 4th Street around 10 a.m. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed following family argument

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham hits 31-year homicide high with latest deadly shooting

A deadly shooting Thursday night in Birmingham’s west side marked a grim milestone for the city. Police were called at 9:04 p.m. to a house in the 2200 block of Beulah Avenue after receiving a 911 call that an adult male was involved in a verbal altercation with family members at the home. A few minutes later, a second call was made to 911 stating that a man had been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham woman killed in early morning shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was killed during a shooting in Birmingham on Thursday, Dec. 22, at approximately 12:36 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Shundra Denise McCray Vines sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham Sunday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke, Jr. Police said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Identity released of woman shot in car in latest Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Shundra Vines, 43, of Birmingham. The coroner's office says the incident happened in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham about 12:36 a.m. -------------------------------------------- Birmingham police said a woman was found in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The victim, an adult male,...
HUEYTOWN, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot and killed in family argument in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man was shot and killed after an apparent fight with family members in Birmingham Thursday night. Birmingham police say 911 received a call around 9 p.m. Thursday indicating a man was in an argument with family members. Less than 10 minutes later, 911 received a call from the same address saying a man had been shot at the same location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Woman jailed on murder charges in Hueytown fatal domestic shooting

A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot a man dead early Friday morning in Hueytown in what authorities called a domestic incident. Chantal Bahadursingh, 31, of Hueytown, was charged with murder and is awaiting transfer from the Hueytown City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where she will be held without bond, Hueytown police said Friday.
HUEYTOWN, AL
alreporter.com

Woodfin speaks on shooting death of a 12-year-old girl

What had been scheduled as a press conference to announce the commemoration of the 1963 Birmingham campaign began with an emotional Mayor Randall Woodfin speaking on the death of a 12-year-old girl killed in her bed by gunfire directed at her home in the early morning hours on Wednesday. At...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Arrest made in 26-year-old cold case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was taken into custody Friday in relation to a 26-year-old cold case in Tuscaloosa. Thomas Terry Johnson, Jr., 49, was indicted by a grand jury on murder charges after the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit spent the last year working the case. Joseph Todd Jowers...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Suspect charged in 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in a 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa. Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed while leaving the former Classics Lounge on 37th Street Tuscaloosa on October 13, 1996. No arrests were made at the time, but the case remained open through the Violent Crimes Unit for […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Investigation into death of inmate at Birmingham City Jail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died at Birmingham City Jail on Thursday. The Birmingham Police Department said the inmate was found unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. after a routine cell check. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The police department said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

12-year-old killed while asleep during drive-by shooting in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 12-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 1:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Audriana Pearson, 12, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
