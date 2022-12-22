Read full article on original website
TRUTH4U
4d ago
Please pray that we find the way to restore God in the church because only then can we at least get in the right direction.
Jeanene Jones
3d ago
national guard on streets after five o'clock.thrid world in ham coming so prepared y'all self.
Robert Johnson
3d ago
It's very sad.. That's why I left the community.. To many ignorant people.
Related
18-year-old charged in Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a December homicide Friday morning. According to Birmingham Police, 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey is charged in the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. on December 18. Duke was found shot in the 400 block of 4th Street around 10 a.m. […]
UPDATE: Two arrested for murder of sleeping 12-year-old in drive-by shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two people were arrested for the murder of a sleeping 12-year-old in a drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 1:51 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, of Birmingham, […]
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed following family argument
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a family argument turned deadly Thursday night. Police say they first got a call about a man arguing with family members at a home in the 2200 Block Beulah Avenue around 9:04 p.m. Just a few minutes later at 9:11 p.m. they got another phone call saying the man had been shot.
Birmingham hits 31-year homicide high with latest deadly shooting
A deadly shooting Thursday night in Birmingham’s west side marked a grim milestone for the city. Police were called at 9:04 p.m. to a house in the 2200 block of Beulah Avenue after receiving a 911 call that an adult male was involved in a verbal altercation with family members at the home. A few minutes later, a second call was made to 911 stating that a man had been shot.
Suspect charged with capital murder in shooting death of Birmingham 18-year-old
A suspect has been taken into custody in the Sunday shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham. A’Marion De’Avion Yancey, 18, is charged with capital murder in the Sunday slaying of Reginal Emanuel Duke Jr. Jefferson County Jail records indicate Duke was killed during a robbery. The victim’s...
Birmingham woman killed in early morning shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was killed during a shooting in Birmingham on Thursday, Dec. 22, at approximately 12:36 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Shundra Denise McCray Vines sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham. […]
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Birmingham Sunday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said 18-year-old A’Marion De’Avion Yancey was charged with capital murder in connection to the death of Reginal Emanuel Duke, Jr. Police said...
2 teens arrested in drive-by shooting death of sleeping 12-year-old girl in Birmingham
Two teenagers have been arrested on murder charges in the drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 12-year-old girl Wednesday in Birmingham, police said Friday. Murder warrants were obtained against Ja’Von Eric Wilson, 19, and 18-year Jarei Lamar Vance, both of Birmingham, said Sgt. Monica Law with Birmingham police. The...
wvtm13.com
Identity released of woman shot in car in latest Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Shundra Vines, 43, of Birmingham. The coroner's office says the incident happened in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley in Birmingham about 12:36 a.m. -------------------------------------------- Birmingham police said a woman was found in...
wbrc.com
Woman charged in shooting death of Hueytown man
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hueytown woman is in jail after an early morning shooting that left one man dead. Hueytown police responded to a call on Hueytown Road at approximately 12:45 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a report that a man had been shot. The victim, an adult male,...
wvtm13.com
Man shot and killed in family argument in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man was shot and killed after an apparent fight with family members in Birmingham Thursday night. Birmingham police say 911 received a call around 9 p.m. Thursday indicating a man was in an argument with family members. Less than 10 minutes later, 911 received a call from the same address saying a man had been shot at the same location.
Woman jailed on murder charges in Hueytown fatal domestic shooting
A woman is facing murder charges after police say she shot a man dead early Friday morning in Hueytown in what authorities called a domestic incident. Chantal Bahadursingh, 31, of Hueytown, was charged with murder and is awaiting transfer from the Hueytown City Jail to the Jefferson County Jail, where she will be held without bond, Hueytown police said Friday.
alreporter.com
Woodfin speaks on shooting death of a 12-year-old girl
What had been scheduled as a press conference to announce the commemoration of the 1963 Birmingham campaign began with an emotional Mayor Randall Woodfin speaking on the death of a 12-year-old girl killed in her bed by gunfire directed at her home in the early morning hours on Wednesday. At...
wbrc.com
Arrest made in 26-year-old cold case
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was taken into custody Friday in relation to a 26-year-old cold case in Tuscaloosa. Thomas Terry Johnson, Jr., 49, was indicted by a grand jury on murder charges after the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit spent the last year working the case. Joseph Todd Jowers...
Suspect charged in 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest has been made in a 26-year-old cold case out of Tuscaloosa. Joseph Todd Jowers was shot and killed while leaving the former Classics Lounge on 37th Street Tuscaloosa on October 13, 1996. No arrests were made at the time, but the case remained open through the Violent Crimes Unit for […]
Woman shot, killed in Ensley identified
A 43-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Ensley Thursday morning has been identified.
wvtm13.com
Investigation into death of inmate at Birmingham City Jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died at Birmingham City Jail on Thursday. The Birmingham Police Department said the inmate was found unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. after a routine cell check. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The police department said the...
wbrc.com
Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
12-year-old killed while asleep during drive-by shooting in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 12-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at approximately 1:51 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Audriana Pearson, 12, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest in […]
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
