Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
Family carries on late veteran’s fight against bogus NYC speeding tickets
He has traveled the highway to heaven, but friends and family of a Westchester veteran have been fighting to clear his last bogus speeding ticket. John J. Maffucci sued the city in January after he started getting speeding tickets from the Big Apple in the mail — even though the then 90-year-old hadn’t set foot in the five boroughs in years. But the Korean war veteran and one-time Westchester County corrections commissioner died at the age of 90 on May 12, before he could resolve the matter. So his loved ones took up the charge. “I know from first hand knowledge how...
Swedish tourists robbed at NYC subway station on Christmas
Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said. The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD. The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said. The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said. The crime...
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Pediatrician Found Stabbed to Death in Manhattan Park
A passerby found the body of Rockland pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry, age 60, in a Manhattan park. The doctor was found around 2:15 a.m. early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had his throat cut and multiple stab wounds.
brickunderground.com
Why I moved to NYC from Florida: So the kids could have a backyard and space to grow
Wanting to be close to family and and have more outdoor space for their kids, Ashley Flores and her husband moved from Coral Gables to New York City, zeroing in on Riverdale in the Bronx for its parks, top-notch schools, and family-friendly community. They're now renting a four-bedroom house with a yard. Here's their story.
‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy has high praise for Waldwick, NJ pizza restaurant
“El Presidente” has made his way back to the Garden State to try out another pizza joint. Years after doing a taste test of their rival, Kinchey’s, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy has done a one-bite review of Nellie’s Place in Waldwick, New Jersey. Nellie’s Place, located...
Dealer Admits Role In Major Ring That Moved Fentanyl, Meth, Coke By The Pound Into NJ From NYC
One of three Manhattan men accused of flooding four North Jersey counties with massive quantities of fentanyl, meth and coke admitted his role in the organization, authorities said. Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, 45, and his partners operated a fentanyl mill in Washington Heights that supplied traffickers in New Jersey with...
Westfield ‘parking rage’? Woman reports tire slashed outside grocery store
WESTFIELD — A municipal parking lot that's typically hectic year round was the site of a woman's reported tire slashing, according to township police. The afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 17, a woman said she had backed her vehicle into a parking space in municipal lot #1, adjacent to the Trader Joe's store and parking lot between Elm Street and Prospect Street.
One of the Best Storybook Towns in America is Located in Morris County, New Jersey
This article has a special place for me because this storybook town is where I was born and my family lived before we came south to the Jersey Shore. Named one of the best small towns in New Jersey is Madison, located in Morris County in North Jersey. It's where my parents grew up and where I started my journey.
‘Missing’ poster circulates asking where Eric Adams is during storm
Have you seen this mayor? A New York nonprofit has skewered hizzoner for being absent from the five boroughs during a historic winter storm. New York Communities for Change posted a tongue-and-cheek missing poster in response to a city tweet earlier this week showing city leaders — sans Adams — briefing the press about the weather. “Have you seen this man? Retweet to help us find our city’s Mayor! WheresEric #MissingMayor,” the nonprofit wrote above a “Missing Mayor” flyer which also included Adams’ height, age and weight. “LAST SEEN: Thursday, December 22nd leaving his city in the midst of a natural disaster,” the...
This area is predicted to be NYC’s hottest neighborhood in 2023
It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store. A new study by listings portal StreetEasy suggests that New...
'Homicide’ star and other benefactors to help save NJ's ‘Freed Slave House’
Andre Braugher, star of "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," stepped in along with community members in Montclair, New Jersey amid fears they’d lost the home once owned by James Howe, who'd been enslaved and then manumitted by the township's founding family. [ more › ]
Pipe break leaves hotel guests out in cold
Staff at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake told News 12 the pipe broke, which led to 800 guests being evacuated as water came out of the ceiling. The leak started on the fourth floor with water making its way all the way down to the first floor of the hotel.
Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location
Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
3 Great Pizza Places In Newark
If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
Medical Attention Needed For Police Officer, Guests In Hilton Meadowlands Fire
A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and several guests reportedly required medical attention in a Christmas weekend fire at the Hilton Meadowlands just off the NJ Turnpike in East Rutherford. Multiple ambulances responded to 2 Meadowlands Plaza after garbage apparently caught fire on the third floor shortly before...
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
Some churches switch to pre-filled Communion cups amid ongoing COVID worries
On a recent Sunday morning at Grace Church in Ridgewood, the service closely resembled how the congregation worshiped before the pandemic. Senior pastor Aaron Syvertsen preached a sermon, as usual. And members sang Christmas hymns in the church decorated with garland and light-adorned trees. But one thing was different: Instead...
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
Comments / 1