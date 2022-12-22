ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teaneck, NJ

New York Post

Family carries on late veteran’s fight against bogus NYC speeding tickets

He has traveled the highway to heaven, but friends and family of a Westchester veteran have been fighting to clear his last bogus speeding ticket. John J. Maffucci sued the city in January after he started getting speeding tickets from the Big Apple in the mail — even though the then 90-year-old hadn’t set foot in the five boroughs in years. But the Korean war veteran and one-time Westchester County corrections commissioner died at the age of 90 on May 12, before he could resolve the matter. So his loved ones took up the charge. “I know from first hand knowledge how...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Swedish tourists robbed at NYC subway station on Christmas

Two tourists from Sweden were among at least three straphangers robbed in the city Christmas morning, police said. The targeted foreigners, a 30-year-old woman and 31-year-old man, were standing on the southbound R train platform at 25th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, around 9:30 a.m. when a male crook approached them, “simulated a firearm” and demanded they hand over their things, according to the NYPD. The robber made off with the pair’s cellphones, wallets, cash and a purse, cops said. The suspect wore orange sneakers, a gray coat, blue jeans and a black face mask and had an Adidas backpack, NYPD said. The crime...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Rockland Pediatrician Found Stabbed to Death in Manhattan Park

A passerby found the body of Rockland pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry, age 60, in a Manhattan park. The doctor was found around 2:15 a.m. early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m. The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had his throat cut and multiple stab wounds.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘Missing’ poster circulates asking where Eric Adams is during storm

Have you seen this mayor? A New York nonprofit has skewered hizzoner for being absent from the five boroughs during a historic winter storm. New York Communities for Change posted a tongue-and-cheek missing poster in response to a city tweet earlier this week showing city leaders — sans Adams — briefing the press about the weather. “Have you seen this man? Retweet to help us find our city’s Mayor! WheresEric #MissingMayor,” the nonprofit wrote above a “Missing Mayor” flyer which also included Adams’ height, age and weight. “LAST SEEN: Thursday, December 22nd leaving his city in the midst of a natural disaster,” the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

This area is predicted to be NYC’s hottest neighborhood in 2023

It looks like Turtle Bay — yes, that Turtle Bay — will be the hottest neighborhood in New York City come 2023. No, not trendy Williamsburg in Brooklyn — or even parts of downtown Manhattan where cool kids hang. Turtle Bay, which sits east of Lexington Avenue and between East 42nd and East 53rd streets — and is known as home to the United Nations and the Chrysler Building — had traditionally been considered stale and overlooked as a place to live. But now, it has a new future in store. A new study by listings portal StreetEasy suggests that New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Pipe break leaves hotel guests out in cold

Staff at the Hilton Woodcliff Lake told News 12 the pipe broke, which led to 800 guests being evacuated as water came out of the ceiling. The leak started on the fourth floor with water making its way all the way down to the first floor of the hotel.
WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ
NJ.com

Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location

Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
EDISON, NJ
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Newark

If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
NEWARK, NJ

