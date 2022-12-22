ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Undermount Kitchen Sink: How to Choose the Best One

An undermount kitchen sink is one of the most popular installation styles for kitchen sinks for a variety of reasons. Undermount kitchen sinks can give your kitchen a streamlined style that is contemporary as well as beautiful. With a rise in popularity, there has been an influx of choices onto...
tinyhousetalk.com

Tiny A-frame Cabin Built for $2,500

Jack and Rylie lost their jobs in 2020, moved out of California, and back to Jack’s home state of Minnesota. That’s when Jack got to work building an A-frame retreat cabin on family land. He completed the build in 7 days for well under $2,500. The cabin is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tinyhousetalk.com

Retiring on Social Security in Her Tiny Home

Luanne was looking for a way to retire comfortably, and living in a tiny house built by Incredible Tiny Homes in one of their communities provided her with that opportunity. She has a custom-built home on a lovely wooded lot that meets all her needs. Even as a retiree, she...
tinyhousetalk.com

30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale

Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
TEXAS STATE
findingfarina.com

How to Choose Hardwood Colors for Your Home

Hardwoods provide a beautiful look and feel to your floors and can increase the value of your home. Choosing hardwood colors can be difficult if you want to renovate or update your hardwood flooring. When deciding on hardwood colors, you want to make sure you love them. Otherwise, you may...
housebeautiful.com

This Couple Found a 1930s Log Cabin Under the Drywall in Their New Home—and Restored It

Nestled in the shadow of the Teton mountains, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is a fairy tale of a town. But when designer Emily Janak and her husband, architect Adam Janak of Northworks, moved into their newly purchased residence, it felt more like a nightmare. The 2,361-square-foot ranch-style house had grimy tiled ceilings and the distinct odor of years gone by. “Our parents were horrified,” Janak recalls. “They were like, ‘This is not livable.’”
JACKSON, WY
Reader's Digest

Save Up to 70% During Bed Bath and Beyond’s Clearance Sale

As Reader’s Digest’s Sales Editor, I see hundreds of sales every holiday season. While Amazon and Target are two of my top choices for deals every year, Bed Bath and Beyond is the Christmas underdog of savings. They offer 25% off entire orders with My Savings perks and incredible deals on Dyson, KitchenAid and other top brands.
yankodesign.com

Flow Wall Desk transforms from a work of art into a functional table

Those who have limited spaces at home will always be on the lookout for furniture that can have multiple purposes. Some furniture can serve dual functions while there are those that can be both decorative and useful. There are also those that can be stored quickly when not in use, therefore giving you more space while also making what limited space you may have look better. Finding something that can do all of that can be a challenge but there are a lot of creative furniture designers out there that are up to that challenge.
tinyhousetalk.com

Her Double Loft Mudroom Tiny House

As always, MitchCraft Tiny Homes delivers a gorgeous custom tiny home! This 28’x10′ THOW was built for Meredith, and it features a light and bright interior with beautiful blue accents. The kitchen is tucked underneath the primary loft bedroom, while the bathroom and mudroom sit under the kids’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy