Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury won’t resign in 2023
While the Arizona Cardinals are expected to make significant changes this offseason after a disappointing 2022 season, head coach Kliff
Illinois RB Chase Brown to skip bowl game, enter NFL draft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois running back Chase Brown has decided to skip the ReliaQuest Bowl and enter the NFL draft. Brown had 1,643 yards rushing this season, tops among the Power Five conferences. He announced his future plans on Twitter on Friday. Illinois (8-4) is scheduled to play No. 24 Mississippi State (8-4) on Jan. 2 […]
Patriots Icon Willie McGinest Issues Statement About L.A. Assault: Remorseful?
Patriots Hall of Famer Willie McGinest issued a statement on social media on Friday, expressing his remorse for his role in a violent assault at a Los Angeles nightspot on December 9.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson's 34th Birthday with a Dance: 'Today a King Was Born'
"Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," the singer wrote Ciara made sure everyone knew it was her hubby Russell Wilson's birthday on Tuesday. The "Goodies" singer, who relocated to Denver with Wilson, now 34, following his trade to the Broncos, penned a touching message to the NFL star. "Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," Ciara wrote in the caption of her post. "I love you so...
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Miles Austin receives big suspension from NFL for gambling
New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for one season for violating the league’s gambling policy for personnel. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, there is no indication that Austin bet on NFL games. But placing wagers on other sporting events would still qualify as a violation of... The post Miles Austin receives big suspension from NFL for gambling appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Big Blue View
Giants players, personnel safe after Mall of America shooting
Radio play-by-play man Bob Papa and apparently several New York Giants players were inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. during a Friday night shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. The Giants, of course, are in Minnesota for Saturday’s 1 p.m. ET game against the Minnesota Vikings. From...
