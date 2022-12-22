ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Habra, CA

WGN News

Illinois RB Chase Brown to skip bowl game, enter NFL draft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois running back Chase Brown has decided to skip the ReliaQuest Bowl and enter the NFL draft. Brown had 1,643 yards rushing this season, tops among the Power Five conferences. He announced his future plans on Twitter on Friday. Illinois (8-4) is scheduled to play No. 24 Mississippi State (8-4) on Jan. 2 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
People

Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson's 34th Birthday with a Dance: 'Today a King Was Born'

"Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," the singer wrote Ciara made sure everyone knew it was her hubby Russell Wilson's birthday on Tuesday. The "Goodies" singer, who relocated to Denver with Wilson, now 34, following his trade to the Broncos, penned a touching message to the NFL star. "Intelligent, Beautiful, Loving, Caring, Thoughtful, Consistent, Special, Anointed, Rare, A Legend, a Winner, Everything that is YOU," Ciara wrote in the caption of her post. "I love you so...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Miles Austin receives big suspension from NFL for gambling

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for one season for violating the league’s gambling policy for personnel. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, there is no indication that Austin bet on NFL games. But placing wagers on other sporting events would still qualify as a violation of... The post Miles Austin receives big suspension from NFL for gambling appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Big Blue View

Giants players, personnel safe after Mall of America shooting

Radio play-by-play man Bob Papa and apparently several New York Giants players were inside the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. during a Friday night shooting that left a 19-year-old dead. The Giants, of course, are in Minnesota for Saturday’s 1 p.m. ET game against the Minnesota Vikings. From...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

