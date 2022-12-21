Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Capito Wishes West Virginians a Merry Christmas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued a video message wishing West Virginians a Merry Christmas. “Well, West Virginia, it is once again the most wonderful time of the year!. “As we gather with our families, and enjoy the traditions and festivities in our communities,...
SALS gets a piece of $2.2 million in grants for 18 W.Va. projects
The Southern Appalachian Labor School will be receiving $107,980 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to rehabilitate 10 homes for low and very low-income individuals in Fayette, Nicholas, Kanawha and Raleigh counties. The grant is part of nearly $2.2 million being sent to 18 different projects throughout the state as...
