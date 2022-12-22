Read full article on original website
Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine towns as Putin says he is open to talks
KVIV/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian forces bombarded scores of towns in Ukraine on Christmas Day as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations, a stance Washington has dismissed as posturing because of continued Russian attacks. Russia on Sunday launched more than 10 rocket attacks on the Kupiansk...
Three Russian servicemen die after Ukrainian drone attack, Moscow says
Three Russian army servicemen have died after a Ukrainian drone attack on a crucial airbase deep inside Russian territory, Moscow has said. According to the defence ministry, a Ukrainian drone was shot down on the approach to Engels base early on Monday morning but falling debris killed three servicemen. The...
Russia’s Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health
(Reuters) – Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday he was suffering worsening back pain from long spells in solitary confinement that he said were part of a deliberate strategy by the authorities to undermine his health. In a post on Twitter, he also complained of being...
Russia’s FSB says Ukrainian saboteurs ‘liquidated’ while trying to enter border region – agencies
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian “sabotage group” had been “liquidated” while trying to enter Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported. “As a result of a clash on December...
Ukraine eyeing bigger diplomatic footprint in Africa: Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Kyiv would boost its footprint in Africa next year by opening 10 new embassies and strengthening trade ties with the continent. Ukraine has been trying to rally African countries to its cause as it fights off Russia’s full-scale...
Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect ‘destructive role’ in protests
(Reuters) – Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the arrests of citizens linked to the United Kingdom showed London’s “destructive role” in the recent protests in Iran. Asked by a reporter to comment on Sunday’s announcement by Tehran that it had arrested seven people...
EU strongly condemns Taliban ban on female staff at NGOs
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday strongly condemned Afghanistan’s Taliban-run administration’s order to ban women from working at all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs), saying this amounts to erasing women from public spaces. Kabul said the move, which was condemned globally,...
Italian former Foreign Minister Frattini dies at 65
ROME (Reuters) – Franco Frattini, who served twice as Italy’s foreign minister and held several other cabinet posts, died on Saturday at the age of 65, Italian media reported. Frattini, who had been ill for some time with cancer, died in a Rome hospital. He was foreign minister...
Ethiopian federal government delegation heads to Tigray
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – A delegation from the Ethiopian federal government is on its way to the northern region of Tigray to oversee the implementation of last month’s peace agreement, the government communication service said on Monday. This is the first high-level federal delegation that has travelled to...
Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given
(Reuters) – A major Russian shipyard that specialises in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details. Admiralty Shipyards, based in the western port of St Petersburg, announced the death of Alexander Buzakov in a...
World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a “famine of peace”. Delivering the 10th Christmas “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world)...
Russia begins demolition of bombed Mariupol theatre
(Reuters) – Russian authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol have begun demolishing most of the city’s drama theatre, where Ukrainian authorities say hundreds died in an air bombardment in March. Video posted on both Ukrainian and Russian websites on Friday showed heavy equipment taking down much...
Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson – presidential office
KYIV (Reuters) – At least five people were killed and another 20 wounded by a Russian strike on the centre of Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday. Shortly after, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as an act of “terror.”...
Spanish prosecutor dismisses case against border agents in Melilla tragedy
MADRID (Reuters) – A Spanish prosecutor on Friday dismissed the criminal case against Spanish border agents for their handling of a mass border crossing in which at least 23 migrants died attempting to enter the North African enclave of Melilla from Morocco. After heavy criticism from Spain’s ombudsman and...
Lebanon detains Hezbollah supporter in probe of Irish U.N. peacekeeper’s killing
BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Lebanese army detained over the weekend a main suspect in the recent killing of an Irish U.N. peacekeeper in a move coordinated with powerful armed group Hezbollah, two security sources and a Hezbollah spokesperson said. The man is a supporter of the Iran-backed militia and...
China stages ‘strike drills’ around Taiwan, citing provocation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s military said it had conducted “strike drills” in the sea and airspace around Taiwan on Sunday in response to unspecified “provocation” from the democratically-governed island and the United States. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained of repeated Chinese...
Turkish court releases journalist detained under ‘disinformation’ law
ANKARA (Reuters) – A Turkish court ordered the release of a journalist held on remand under the country’s new disinformation law after his lawyer objected to his detention, he said. Sinan Aygul became the first person to be jailed pending trial under the law, approved by parliament two...
