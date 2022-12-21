ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HuffPost

The Best STEM Gifts For School-Age Kids, According To Education Experts

If you’re out to raise the next generation of great thinkers, problem solvers and innovators, so-called “STEM” toys — a genre of toys and games that has risen in popularity over the past several years — might just provide the foundation to do so. STEM...
scituation.net

AP Psychology’s Blindfolded Night Lab

On Tuesday, December 6th, students in AP Psychology classes at SHS participated in a night lab to further develop their psychology knowledge outside the classroom. In the lab, students were blindfolded and instructed to walk one lap around the second floor of the building. There were unblindfolded students located at the top of the staircases and at door frames to prevent injuries. So, how does this correlate to psychology?

