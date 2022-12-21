Read full article on original website
HuffPost
The Best STEM Gifts For School-Age Kids, According To Education Experts
If you’re out to raise the next generation of great thinkers, problem solvers and innovators, so-called “STEM” toys — a genre of toys and games that has risen in popularity over the past several years — might just provide the foundation to do so. STEM...
scituation.net
AP Psychology’s Blindfolded Night Lab
On Tuesday, December 6th, students in AP Psychology classes at SHS participated in a night lab to further develop their psychology knowledge outside the classroom. In the lab, students were blindfolded and instructed to walk one lap around the second floor of the building. There were unblindfolded students located at the top of the staircases and at door frames to prevent injuries. So, how does this correlate to psychology?
KRDO
‘We are a big community’: Hot Shops open house supports local artist, education
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A bright, fiery oven burning hot with molten glass is the starting point for artist Matthew Shrader. “Being an artist and doing this is my full-time job is exciting and exhausting and rewarding. And all those things. So being able to do what I love is pretty amazing to be able to do that every day,” Shrader said.
