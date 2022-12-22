The Los Angeles Dodgers have continued looking for a center fielder on the trade market, and the top option available is Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates. L.A. would ideally like to add a left-handed or switch-hitter, and Reynolds fits the bill as someone who can bat from either side of the plate. He also requested a trade from the Pirates this offseason, but they are hesitant to move him without an overpay.

