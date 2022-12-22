Read full article on original website
Related
brytfmonline.com
No one in the world has listened like her. Director Sofia Saldana passed away at the age of 47
Radio presenter Sofia Saldana, from Braga, died on Sunday. He was 47 years old and had been the victim of a long-term illness. I worked in antenna 2 His audio documentaries are a radio reference in Portugal. Public Broadcasting announced, in his honor, that antenna 2 On Monday at 19:00...
brytfmonline.com
Ball – Diogo Costa nominated for Best Goalkeeper in the World (Porto)
Diogo Costa, 23, holder of FC Porto and the national team, is among the nominees for the Best Goalkeeper 2022 award at the World Award, which is promoted by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). A total of 25 players were nominated, with the big absentee being...
brytfmonline.com
Benfica wants the top scorer and the most expensive player in the Danish League
Andreas Schilderup is only 18 years old and is the top scorer in the Danish league. The contract ends in 2024 and Rui Pedro Braz is trying to bring him in in January. The Reds sporting director is on the ground and looking to sign himself with a youngster who is considered a great talent in his country. Sevilla will already see a bid of €10m in the summer rejected.
brytfmonline.com
Boxing Day: The best gift comes from the UK – sports
With each passing Christmas season, there are three sure facts on the national television landscape. Movies “Music in the Heart,” dated 1965, “Home Alone,” from 1991, for 24 Continuous Years on the Air, and Boxing Day. This last certainty is born the day after Christmas. According...
brytfmonline.com
Rwanda relies on science, aeronautics and technology to become the economic hub of Africa
It is among the ten smallest countries in Africa Rwanda For some time now, it has developed the ambition to take on a leading economic role in the Great Lakes region, and to explore the international influences of building a real economic ‘hub’ projected primarily in the health and aviation sectors. Although it was officially resolved, persistent disagreements with Paris over its responsibilities in the 1994 genocide prompted President Paul Kagame, in power since 2000, to withdraw from the French orbit in order to bring Kigali closer to the opportunities of the Anglo-Saxon world: a choice made Its approval has since joined the Commonwealth, the second country after Mozambique to be admitted to the organization without a previous association with the United Kingdom. A small but growing market with nearly 13 million people and a GDP of $10.3 billion, Rwanda has grown decisively from the late 1990s to today, having recorded a GDP increase in 2019 of more than 9% thanks to the performance of construction services, agriculture and Resisting the setback of the Covid epidemic: After contracting by 3.4% in 2020, the Rwandan economy actually recovered to 10.9% in 2021 and confirmed a growth of 6% in the current year, indicating the growth of the country’s ambition to position itself at the regional level and liberate Africa from some dependencies International, health first.
brytfmonline.com
The first Metro do Porto vehicle made in China has arrived
The first of the 18 vehicles ordered by Metro do Porto from the Chinese manufacturer CRRC Tangshan arrived in Leixões yesterday and are already in the Guifões workshops. However, there is still no date for it to start trading. The remaining compositions will arrive over the next year...
Comments / 0