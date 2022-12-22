It is among the ten smallest countries in Africa Rwanda For some time now, it has developed the ambition to take on a leading economic role in the Great Lakes region, and to explore the international influences of building a real economic ‘hub’ projected primarily in the health and aviation sectors. Although it was officially resolved, persistent disagreements with Paris over its responsibilities in the 1994 genocide prompted President Paul Kagame, in power since 2000, to withdraw from the French orbit in order to bring Kigali closer to the opportunities of the Anglo-Saxon world: a choice made Its approval has since joined the Commonwealth, the second country after Mozambique to be admitted to the organization without a previous association with the United Kingdom. A small but growing market with nearly 13 million people and a GDP of $10.3 billion, Rwanda has grown decisively from the late 1990s to today, having recorded a GDP increase in 2019 of more than 9% thanks to the performance of construction services, agriculture and Resisting the setback of the Covid epidemic: After contracting by 3.4% in 2020, the Rwandan economy actually recovered to 10.9% in 2021 and confirmed a growth of 6% in the current year, indicating the growth of the country’s ambition to position itself at the regional level and liberate Africa from some dependencies International, health first.

