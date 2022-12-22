Fabio Capello, the former Italian coach, spoke about the position of Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of the national team who agreed to terminate his contract with Manchester United in November, before the start of the World Cup. For the European Champion CR7 introduced the mode to become a free soccer player now. “Ronaldo looked for this. It’s a shame. As a player, he couldn’t be questioned, but he was conceited. He offered himself up and no team found faith in him. He started to be a bit of a problem for any team,” he stated in an interview with Corriere della Sera newspaper. across the Alps. The 76-year-old former coach also issued his opinion on the possibility of Jose Mourinho being able to lead Roma and the Portuguese national team at the same time.

