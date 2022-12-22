Read full article on original website
Capello calls Cristiano Ronaldo ‘arrogant’: ‘He hasn’t found any club to believe in’ – CR7 Diary
Fabio Capello, the former Italian coach, spoke about the position of Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of the national team who agreed to terminate his contract with Manchester United in November, before the start of the World Cup. For the European Champion CR7 introduced the mode to become a free soccer player now. “Ronaldo looked for this. It’s a shame. As a player, he couldn’t be questioned, but he was conceited. He offered himself up and no team found faith in him. He started to be a bit of a problem for any team,” he stated in an interview with Corriere della Sera newspaper. across the Alps. The 76-year-old former coach also issued his opinion on the possibility of Jose Mourinho being able to lead Roma and the Portuguese national team at the same time.
Ball – Benfica’s Champions League opponents have a coach in danger (Belgium)
We are in the middle of the season, and in Club Brugge, parallels with last season are already being identified: good results in the Champions League, inconsistent in domestic competitions. And the local press analyzes the team’s moment with shock after the home defeat (1-4) against Sint-Truide, last Wednesday, in the round of 16 of the Belgian Cup.
Boxing Day: The best gift comes from the UK – sports
With each passing Christmas season, there are three sure facts on the national television landscape. Movies “Music in the Heart,” dated 1965, “Home Alone,” from 1991, for 24 Continuous Years on the Air, and Boxing Day. This last certainty is born the day after Christmas. According...
Benfica wants the top scorer and the most expensive player in the Danish League
Andreas Schilderup is only 18 years old and is the top scorer in the Danish league. The contract ends in 2024 and Rui Pedro Braz is trying to bring him in in January. The Reds sporting director is on the ground and looking to sign himself with a youngster who is considered a great talent in his country. Sevilla will already see a bid of €10m in the summer rejected.
