Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
Android December 2022 security updates patch 75 vulnerabilities
Google announced this week the December 2022 Android updates, which include fixes for more than 75 vulnerabilities, including multiple critical remote code execution (RCE) flaws. CVE-2022-20411, an issue in Android’s System component that could be exploited via Bluetooth, is the most serious of the RCE bugs. “The most serious of...
brytfmonline.com
Microsoft: Internet Explorer receives permanent shutdown Official date: February 14, 2023
Now is Final: The Final Conclusion of the Legend Internet browser (IE) Coming: February 14 next year. Decades of legacy will be over by an update to edge, its official successor. This would be a different approach than initially envisioned, because they thought the situation would be determined by the windows Update, as originally stated. This is a step to ensure that everyone involved can get through the transition between IE and the current browser without complications.
Digital Trends
How to set up your new Samsung Galaxy phone like a pro
You’ve unwrapped a lovely new Samsung phone and are keen to get into setting it up. I don’t blame you, Samsung has made some superb phones over the past year, and I’ve been lucky enough to use many of them. That means I’ve set up a lot of Samsung phones, and to help get you started with your phone as quickly as possible, here are all the settings I change and configure when I do.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: This is your last chance to grab a 65" Roku 4K TV for $328 at Walmart
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your television in time for Christmas? Walmart is the place to go for the best TV deals...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
AOL Corp
Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 75%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the left-hand column!)
Uber and Uber Eats rolling out long-awaited iOS 16 Live Activities feature
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, one of the most significant features announced was Live Activities. This function shows real-time information about an app, such as how long it will rain within the iPhone’s Lock Screen. But when iOS 16 finally launched in September, Apple delayed the...
How To Install Updates Without Restarting Your Computer On MacOS Ventura
Part of keeping a computer secure from current bugs or threats that may affect its overall functionality and performance is making sure that any software updates are promptly downloaded and installed onto your machine. However, these updates usually take a long time to fully download. Some updates may even require a system restart for it to completely install, which can be particularly annoying when it happens while you're in the middle of an important task.
CNET
Is Xbox Game Pass Really Cheaper Than Buying Games? We Do the Math
I grew up with a video game controller in my hands. Video games have gone through a major evolution since my childhood -- and while everything else has become more expensive, games have stayed roughly the same price. But in 2017, Microsoft launched Xbox Game Pass, followed by Xbox Game...
TechRadar
Google just made another of its data privacy tools free for everyone
Google has announced it has made a new privacy tool freely available for all. Announcing the Magritte tool in a post (opens in new tab) on the Google Developers blog, the company wrote the launch will be the latest addition to Google’s Protected Computing initiative (opens in new tab), which the company claims is to fundamentally change “how, when, and where data is processed to technically ensure its privacy and safety.”
New York Post
No laptop under the tree? This refurbished MacBook Air is 74% off
Dipping your toe into the ever-popular Apple ecosystem for the first time can come with a steep price tag, but when you opt for a Grade-A refurbished MacBook Air, you can get the style and performance of a Mac for the low price of $413.99. For powerful computing that can...
Samsung Is Letting You Bring Star Wars to a Galaxy Device Near You
Samsung’s been known to drop some special edition devices in year’s past and timed for the holidays, the technology giant is going a little bit of a different route. Rather than drop a custom out-of-this-world edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung released the Star Wars Galactic Holiday edition accessory collection. Let us jump into hyperspace and walk through the collection.
brytfmonline.com
YouTube Music tests live lyrics with the latest streaming interface
Such as I’ve alluded to beforeYouTube Music receives live lyrics as part of its streaming interface, which some users have already received. When casting YouTube Music from Android phone to Chromecast Ultra, Reddit user today See the new user interface. Instead of the album cover, song name, and artist centered on the screen, they are now on the right with the text aligned to the left. This gives way to vital words being scrolled with the current verse highlighted in white. The background remains a blurred version of the artwork.
Get these last-minute Amazon gifts before Christmas with Amazon Prime
Christmas is almost here, but if you've got Amazon Prime then there's still time to shop for a great gift with one or two-day shipping—here's 22.
brytfmonline.com
China is learning to live with Corona: – It cannot remain closed forever
The authorities in China suddenly removed the strictest Corona measures after a large wave of protests. The infection is now spreading rapidly across the country. Just a few weeks ago, teacher Yang Zengdong and her husband could have ended up in a quarantine center when they tested positive for Corona.
brytfmonline.com
Have a more connected birthday with products from the Samsung SmartThings ecosystem | SEGS
Connecting the SmartThings ecosystem across Samsung products promotes a more convenient life for users. For this reason, Christmas is an ideal opportunity to gift or buy connected items, whether mobile devices such as smartphones from the Galaxy line, headphones from the Buds line, such as the new Buds2 Pro, through the line of Smart TVs and Soundbars, to home appliances, such as Lava and Dry, smart refrigerators, windless air conditioners and robotic vacuum cleaners, allowing you to activate many features², such as on/off and remote programming functions, among others.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 70-inch QLED TV is today
Walmart is continuing its run of great TV deals by giving you the chance to buy a 70-inch QLED TV for only $528. The TV in question is the Onn. 70-inch QLED TV and it’s normally priced at $648. With a price cut of $120, it’s just become more affordable at $528 and we’re delighted it’s possible to buy such a large QLED TV at this price. QLED TV deals rarely dip this low so it’s unlikely to stick around for long. You seriously don’t want to miss out. Buy it now or take a quick glance below at why it’s worth it.
CNET
Massive Microsoft Office Deal: Save 91% on a Lifetime License Today
Almost everyone has heard of or used Microsoft Office at some point in their life, but not everyone owns a copy of it on their own computer. There are some alternatives that work online and while that can help in a pinch, it's not a great long-term solution. If you find yourself spending more time creating documents, sending emails and fixing up PowerPoints, you're going to want to check out this incredible deal on some of the most widely used software around.
ZDNet
How to free up gigabytes of storage space on your iPhone
For most people, the biggest storage space invaders on the iPhone are photos and videos (and, if you're like me, screenshots). The problem is, not every photo or video is good. Duplicates and blurry shots are commonplace (here are tips on taking fewer blurry photos), and most people don't delete them immediately, leaving that task for some point in the future.
Comments / 0