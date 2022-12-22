It shouldn’t bother anyone who gets what titles. It’s their country and they are Royals so if Kate is given that title so be it. Harry and Meghan are not Royals and should be stripped of any title.
Well deserved , service to the crown is to be respected and recognized. Their traditions and heritage carrying on as one is expected and selfless service. Harry remembers what his role used to be and what it would be today. Harry made the decision to give it up for the Hollywood life of the wife. Beautiful Catherine, Princess of Wales, will carry out her duties with natural grace and humility.
Titles are almost silly to me, who would want a title that really means nothing. All Royals are suppose to work for the people since they are paid by the people.
