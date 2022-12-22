Love is rewarded with love. Georgina Rodriguez talks about the millionaire gifts she gives her friends – Nacional

Read full article on original website
Related
brytfmonline.com
Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t spend Christmas with his family, but he made a video call – Actualidade
As previously reported, Cristiano Ronaldo did not spend Christmas with the whole family. Katia Aveiro decided to celebrate the date in Brazil, where she currently lives, and was able to welcome her mother, Dolores, and her sister, Elma, into her home. Although the family wasn’t all together, there was a...
brytfmonline.com
Best video this Christmas? Bruno Nogueira Desperate Humans In The Shopping Mall – Celebrities
Being just seconds away from losing your mind at the Christmas Eve shopping mall. Who never? On Friday, December 23rd, Bruno Nogueira lived one of those moments and decided to vent, in a group of videos posted on Instagram, which perfectly reflect what almost everyone has felt, at some point, in this time.
brytfmonline.com
Christina Ferrera in a bold look for the song “Big Brother Especial Natal”
The presenter opened the ceremony with a surprise to the contestants. Christina Ferrera With a bold look for the “Big Brother Christmas Special”. It is inside the most guarded house in the country, where the penultimate ceremony of the reality show🇧🇷 The five contestants first greeted the hostess and talked about Christmas Eve. Remember that players had the opportunity to receive messages from family members. Big also made history and dressed up when Santa Claus came into the house and was with the contestants on Christmas Eve! See photos below.
brytfmonline.com
Marco Paolo: “It will be a long time since I finished Christmas”
Mark Paul It is not customary to celebrate the Christmas season. Since the death of his parents and sister, and with the deterioration of his health, The artist has ceased to communicate with the festivities of that timewho lives with each other Sorrow🇧🇷. In an interview with magfrom the...
brytfmonline.com
Bruna Gomez reveals Bernardo Souza’s “tears” over her (alleged) pregnancy: “Are you pregnant? …”
Bruna Gómez was a guest on another version of “Vaca Cast” conducted by Brazilian influencer Evelyn Wrigley, and in a two-and-a-half-hour conversation, she talked about participating in “Big Brother Famosos”, adjusting to Portugal and new life alongside his own. Comrade Bernardo Souza. Towards the end...
Comments / 0