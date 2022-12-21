Read full article on original website
hockeyjournal.com
Girls prep hockey power rankings: Two new teams earn top spots
The holiday tournaments saw some top schools grab championships and shake up the top ten as prep hockey hits the holiday break. Williston Northampton captured the 41st annual Harrington Tournament, Andover won the 39th annual Patsy K. Odden Invitational Tournament, Dexter Southfield won its own Holiday Tournament and Cushing won its E.G. Watkins Girls Invitational.
bcinterruption.com
Boston College Football Recruits Participate in National Early Signing Day
Early signing day went well for Boston College on Wednesday, as they confirmed all 17 of their recruits with no surprise switches. First to sign on the dotted line is Eryx Daugherty, a defensive lineman from Michigan. A big body up front, Daugherty is 6-4, 295 and a three-star prospect, and a top-20 player in the state. Maryland, Navy, the directional Michigan’s among others were on him as well.
snntv.com
Petitta embarks on a holy football crusade at Holy Cross
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Dec. 21, 2022 - A Riverview Ram is headed for Worcester, MA to play football for the Purple Crusaders at the College of the Holy Cross. Family members and classmates of Luke Petitta, gathered at Riverview High School Wednesday morning to celebrate as he signed his letter of intent.
New England Confirmed to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Games
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's only been a few days since the 2022 World Cup wrapped up, with Argentina taking home the trophy on Sunday night after beating France. But World Cup Fever is still alive and well, especially with the announcement just dropped by FIFA about the 2026 World Cup.
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
25 Investigates: Former Medford High School teacher says student dislocated her jaw
MEDFORD, Mass. — Days after a student was stabbed in a videotaped fight at Medford High School, a special education teacher recounted a previous incident of violence where she said a student left her with a serious injury to her face. The alleged attack happened on December 22, 2021,...
Massachusetts Gaming Commission concerned about Dave Portnoy’s connection to Plainridge Park Casino
BOSTON — Gaming regulators decided Tuesday not to stand in the way of Plainridge Park Casino getting in-person sports betting license, but they also opted to put the Plainville slots parlor’s application on a slightly different footing than others to allow Gaming Commission investigators more time to review the involvement of Barstool Sports.
bostonusa.com
Your Guide to the Best Italian Restaurants in Boston’s North End
One of Boston's most iconic foodie neighborhoods, the North End is a staple for visitors and locals alike. Whether you're searching for the best chicken parmesan, the city's best espresso martini, or cooking that reminds you of your Nonna while away from home, this neighborhood is a must-visit for some of the best Italian restaurants in Boston. Perfect for a cozy night in cooler weather, an intimate date night with someone special, European-like energy in the summer with outdoor dining, or just an amazing meal – we've gathered your guide to Italian Restaurants in Boston's North End:
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Massachusetts Booze Laws That Mainers Would Never Tolerate
Picture this: It’s a Thursday afternoon on a beautiful sunny day in New England, it’s been a long week at work, and a dear friend wants to go relax on a patio and drink a cheap mojito for happy hour. What would be a no-brainer for a Mainer...
NHPR
In another effort to shut down Bow coal plant, activists stop train in Massachusetts
A group of climate change activists stopped a train bringing coal to New Hampshire for more than three hours in Westford, Mass., Thursday. The effort was part of the No Coal No Gas campaign, which aims to shut down New England’s last running coal-fired power plant in Bow and end the burning of fossil fuels.
Tewksbury Law Breakers Score Big After Getting Pulled Over
Tewksbury drivers may have been glad to see flashing blue lights in their rear view mirrors after police handed out gift cards instead of driving citations to celebrate the holiday season. Thirty five Walmart gift cards were distributed to drivers who committed low-level driving infractions, l…
Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled
ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
nerej.com
Legacy Place opens multiple new stores - more to come in 2023
Dedham, MA There is so much new coming soon to Legacy Place. Heading into the holiday season, the property announced several new additions to its lineup of retail and restaurants, opening between November 2022 and 2023. Arriving in time for the holidays were modern furniture and décor retailer, All-Modern, wellness brand, Restore Hyper Wellness, pioneering bookseller Barnes & Noble, and Pop516, a new holiday pop up featuring unique décor and fashion accessories. Rowan, an innovative and trendy ear-piercing studio that offers safe ear piercings for all will debut its first Massachusetts location in early 2023. Fine dining restaurant, The Capital Grille, known for dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, a world-class wine list and personalized service, and plant-forward fast casual restaurant, Life Alive Organic Café, will also open at Legacy Place in 2023.
Keller @ Large: Governor Baker warns of rising taxes
BOSTON - "What's the toughest decision you made over the last eight years?" we asked outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker when he sat down with us in the WBZ-TV studios for an exit interview. "I would argue every decision that we made during the COVID pandemic was enormously difficult," he replied. It hasn't been a milk run for Baker, and while he exits next month as one of the nation's most popular governors, his performance hasn't always been flawless. But one consistent theme of the Baker years has been resistance to new broad-based taxes. And Baker views the just-passed "Millionaire'sTax" as...
beckersasc.com
Massachusetts physician indicted for role in healthcare fraud scheme
Brookline, Mass.-based sleep medicine physician Pankaj Merchia, MD, was indicted for his alleged role in a healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Dec. 20. According to the indictment, Dr. Merchia billed former patients' insurance companies for monthly rentals of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure and Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure years after the patients discontinued the use of the machines.
