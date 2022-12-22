ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Florence Woman Killed in Christmas Eve Crash in Morgan County

A Florence woman was killed in a three-car accident that occurred on Christmas Eve in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 26-year-old Kristan R. Price of Florence, was on US 50, 221 feet west of Lewis Drive around 4:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2022 GMC Sierra, driven by 37-year-old Trenton R. Overhue of Nixa. The GMC skidded off the south side of the roadway and came to rest. The Focus then returned to the eastbound lanes and began to skid. The Focus then traveled into the westbound lanes and struck a westbound 2016 Chevy Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Layne S. Fischer of Warrensburg. The focus then overturned and came to rest on the north side of the roadway.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Sunday, December 18, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by a juvenile, age 16 of Warrensburg, MO ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. The crash was assisted by Henry County Deputies. 2 of the occupants were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center by Windsor EMS. The other occupant and driver refused treatment on scene.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMZU

Driver dies in multi-vehicle collision

MORGAN COUNTY, MO - A driver from Florence is dead after her vehicle hit two oncoming cars on 50 Highway Saturday afternoon. Highway Patrol says Kristan Price, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A Warrensburg driver, Layne Fischer reported minor injuries and was hospitalized. Price's eastbound vehicle had reportedly...
FLORENCE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Osage Beach Man Drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

An Osage Beach man drowned at Lake of the Ozarks Thursday in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 69-year-old Dean A. Guiducci of Osage Beach was at the 20-mile marker of the Osage Arm of the Lake Thursday afternoon just before 2:30 p.m., when he fell into the water from his dock.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
mykdkd.com

Search Warrant Served On Roush Road

On 12-22-22, at approximately 3:15 pm Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Roush Road in rural Pleasant Hill. Just after noon, a Cass County Judge had issued a search warrant for the property. Sheriff Weber activated the Disaster Emergency Response Team, as well as the Criminal Apprehension Units to assist in the operation.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For December 12, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Sedalia Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of West 5th Street Wednesday night for report of a physical disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers gathered information and generated a report. On the evening of December 17th, Officers responded to the...
SEDALIA, MO
kchi.com

Sentenced For Non-Support

A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.
RAYTOWN, MO
kmmo.com

NEW FRANKLIN MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN HOWARD COUNTY

A New Franklin man has been charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substance in Howard County. According to a report from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, deputies approached a vehicle on County Road 342 in Howard County and a man identified as Joshua Gerlach approached their vehicle. Gerlach stated that he had run out of gas and had to walk to his mother’s house to get help.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
republic-online.com

Two arrests made in Osawatomie after stolen autos recovered

OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested two Olathe residents on Monday, Dec. 19, at Casey’s General Store after two stolen automobiles were recovered. Officers were first alerted to the presence of a suspicious vehicle at the store, located at 503 E. Main St. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in a previous case in which a man driving the vehicle used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase items from the store, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Arrested for Trespassing at Break Time

On Sunday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the Break Time store, 808 East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a trespassing report. The complainant stated a subject who was recently trespassed from the business had returned. Officers viewed video footage of the suspect entering the business multiple times. Officers then located...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA PD ARREST TWO SUBJECTS AFTER EXECUTING A SEARCH WARRANT

The Sedalia Police Department arrested two subjects after executing a search warrant on December 21, 2022. The department received a report of someone stealing packages off of a front porch on November 18. An investigation revealed that suspects stole packages from other residents as well. Investigators from the Latent Unit...
SEDALIA, MO
ktvo.com

2 new state troopers to serve 2 northern Missouri counties

LINN AND CHARITON Counties — Two brand-new state troopers are hitting the highways in northeast Missouri soon. Macon-based Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that Trooper Carter Munch and Trooper Jorden Billings have been assigned to Zone 3, which covers Linn and Chariton counties. The...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for December 26, 2022

A Celebration of Life for Heather Renee Poynter, 52, of Sedalia, will be 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 upstairs at Fitter’s 5th Street Pub, 5th & Ohio. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Inurnment for Iris M. Jones, 94, of...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Man Injured in One-car Crash Arrested for DWI

A Warsaw man was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Ford Taurus, driven by 24-year-old Nathan W. Pendleton of Warsaw, was on Highway MM at Clearwater Road around 7:45 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned before coming to rest in the ditch.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
