Atlanta, GA

KELOLAND

Vikings come out on top again in final seconds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Ravens Make Notable Quarterback Move Before Game vs. Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated quarterback Anthony Brown to the active roster ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Brown will serve as the primary backup behind Tyler Huntley. Huntley is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but is expected to start on Saturday. Lamar Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

9 Georgia signees taking advantage of participating in bowl practices

College football signees enrolling early in a school is nothing new, as it’s been a recent trend for more and more players to join their new programs in January so they can participate in winter workouts and spring practice. What is more of a new phenomenon is players arriving a month earlier than that to participate in bowl practices, which not only helps them adjust to the college game quicker but also makes them an asset for their new team.
ATHENS, GA
NBA Analysis Network

Major Details Emerge From Hawks’ John Collins Trade Plans

The Atlanta Hawks’ front office is going to look a lot different. Travis Schlenk, who has been the general manager and President of Basketball Operations for the last six NBA seasons, is moving into a senior advisory role with the team. Landry Fields, who is the current general manager, will now be overseeing the basketball operations.
ATLANTA, GA
The Comeback

All-SEC WR makes huge transfer move to Georgia

The rich get richer in Athens. The Georgia Bulldogs landed two wide receivers on Thursday through the transfer portal, and the second one is an All-Conference caliber player. Missouri wideout Dominic Lovett will transfer to Georgia. Lovett enjoyed a great season in Columbia as he became an All-SEC First-Team selection after a productive 2022. So Read more... The post All-SEC WR makes huge transfer move to Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 4

The only change to the Power 25 Top 10 this week is No. 10 Milton, who slides up after teams previously ahead of them faltered. Other big movers include No. 11 Sandy Creek and No. 17 St. Pius, who makes its debut on the power 25. Find the complete breakdown of the SBLive Sports Georgia Girls ...
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Swan song: Braves fans react to Swanson's departure

Star players come and star players go. It’s the nature of business in Major League Baseball, or any sport, for that matter. That doesn’t make the departures any easier for fans, who have invested time, energy and money into their heroes on the diamond. This rings especially true for Cobb County’s native son, Dansby Swanson, the all-star shortstop for the Atlanta Braves who became a free agent after the 2022...
ATLANTA, GA

