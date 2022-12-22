Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Effected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
Ravens — Falcons Week 16 Predictions
The Ravens are the overwhelming favorite to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 even if Lamar Jackson doesn't play. Here are the Predictions
Ravens announce inactives for Week 16 matchup vs. Falcons
The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready to face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 of the 2022 season. Baltimore will look to move their record to 10-5 as they need a win to at least stay one game below the Cincinnati Bengals in the race for the AFC North crown.
Vikings come out on top again in final seconds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Jefferson got the ball just far enough across midfield for Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell to summon Greg Joseph for a kick he’d never before made in a game from that distance. The Vikings found those extra edges in the crucial moments yet again. Joseph’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time […]
atozsports.com
Why Kirby Smart now looks foolish for the comments he made after Georgia beat Tennessee earlier this season
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart might be on the verge of winning his second straight national championship, but that didn’t stop him from looking foolish this week because of some comments he made earlier this season. After Georgia beat the Tennessee Vols in early November, Smart bragged to...
Former Florida State assistant coach hired as head coach at HBCU
The deal is reportedly for three years as the longtime assistant earns his first job leading a program.
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had a the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Saturday’s game.
Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Rose Bowl vs Penn State
On Saturday the Utah Utes revealed their uniform combo for the Rose Bowl matchup with Penn State.
Ravens Make Notable Quarterback Move Before Game vs. Falcons
The Baltimore Ravens have elevated quarterback Anthony Brown to the active roster ahead of tomorrow's Christmas Eve matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Brown will serve as the primary backup behind Tyler Huntley. Huntley is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but is expected to start on Saturday. Lamar Jackson...
9 Georgia signees taking advantage of participating in bowl practices
College football signees enrolling early in a school is nothing new, as it’s been a recent trend for more and more players to join their new programs in January so they can participate in winter workouts and spring practice. What is more of a new phenomenon is players arriving a month earlier than that to participate in bowl practices, which not only helps them adjust to the college game quicker but also makes them an asset for their new team.
Major Details Emerge From Hawks’ John Collins Trade Plans
The Atlanta Hawks’ front office is going to look a lot different. Travis Schlenk, who has been the general manager and President of Basketball Operations for the last six NBA seasons, is moving into a senior advisory role with the team. Landry Fields, who is the current general manager, will now be overseeing the basketball operations.
Falcons Fumble Scoring Opportunities in Loss vs. Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens held the Atlanta Falcons out of the end zone, leading to their win in a battle of the birds.
Buying Stock: 5 Georgia Signees to Invest In
Here are 5 Georgia Signees you need to buy stock in.
Report: Indiana Pacers potential trade suitor for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins
Multiple reports have linked the Indiana Pacers to the Atlanta Hawks forward
All-SEC WR makes huge transfer move to Georgia
The rich get richer in Athens. The Georgia Bulldogs landed two wide receivers on Thursday through the transfer portal, and the second one is an All-Conference caliber player. Missouri wideout Dominic Lovett will transfer to Georgia. Lovett enjoyed a great season in Columbia as he became an All-SEC First-Team selection after a productive 2022. So Read more... The post All-SEC WR makes huge transfer move to Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 4
The only change to the Power 25 Top 10 this week is No. 10 Milton, who slides up after teams previously ahead of them faltered. Other big movers include No. 11 Sandy Creek and No. 17 St. Pius, who makes its debut on the power 25. Find the complete breakdown of the SBLive Sports Georgia Girls ...
Swan song: Braves fans react to Swanson's departure
Star players come and star players go. It’s the nature of business in Major League Baseball, or any sport, for that matter. That doesn’t make the departures any easier for fans, who have invested time, energy and money into their heroes on the diamond. This rings especially true for Cobb County’s native son, Dansby Swanson, the all-star shortstop for the Atlanta Braves who became a free agent after the 2022...
Comments / 0