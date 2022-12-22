ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

How to watch Die Hard for Christmas

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNqU9_0jrBTnC000

You want to watch Die Hard on Christmas? Of course you do. The question of "is Die Hard a Christmas movie?" swings around so often that it always inspires us to figure out how to stream Die Hard these days. You can rarely depend on any movie to sit in one location, so we always hunt around for it.

And with all of the ways to watch it, there won't be a fly in your ointment, Hans. Nor a monkey in your wrench. These annual visits to Nakatomi Plaza are always easy to accomplish, and we're not one to turn down such an invitation.

So, hit play on the trailer below to get yourself excited to watch Die Hard (again), and find out how to watch Die Hard in your part of the world. You might even be surprised by where the world outside of America watches this action-packed movie.

How to watch Die Hard online in the US

Die Hard is streaming as a part of the Starz subscription service. Starz currently starts at $3 per month for the first three months. Do not confuse Starz with the Disney Plus Star Channel (we've gotten emails from people who have).

You can also rent or purchase Die Hard digitally via Amazon , Apple , YouTube and other video-on-demand services.

Want to own a physical copy, to reduce compression of your video? The 30th Anniversary 4K release of Die Hard is $13.99 on Amazon right now. That's 44% off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foh3v_0jrBTnC000

Starz features plenty of titles aside from Die Hard, with plenty of original programming. It's most notable addition is Spider-Man: No Way Home.

How to watch Die Hard online in Canada, the UK and Australia

Yippie-kay-yay ... mamma mia! Die Hard is actually, believe it or not, on Disney Plus internationally.

Weird, right?

Disney Plus in Canada costs CA$11.99 per month (or CA$119.99 per year). In Australia it's AU$13.99 per month (or AU$139.99 per year). And it's £7.99 per month (or £79.90 per year) in the United Kingdom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNWXr_0jrBTnC000

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more. And, yes, internationally, it does have a lot of not-PG stuff you might not expect. View Deal

How to watch Die Hard online from anywhere on Earth

While Disney Plus and Starz are available in many countries around the world, they're not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to one or both, you don't have to buy Die Hard again. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJlgn_0jrBTnC000

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN , really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.
View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the US and want to view a UK service, you'd select UK. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaming services and tune in.

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Guide

Netflix's White Noise is the biggest new movie of the week — watch or skip?

Netflix is ending the year in grand fashion, with a big swing called White Noise (arriving Friday, Dec. 30). It's a big-budget film from low-budget powerhouse Noah Baumbach, and stars Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Greta Gerwig (Frances Ha). And it's extremely ambitious. An adaptation of Don DeLillo's seminal postmodern...
Tom's Guide

Boxing Day mattress deal: nab up to 40% off Koala's most popular Aussie model

Koala is the brand that popularised the concept of mattress-in-a-box delivery in Australia, and offers a free risk-free trial to test the product in your own home. The company has been doing this for over five years now, never shying away from dropping its prices for any excuse, particularly for a big sale like Boxing Day.
Tom's Guide

This laptop had the best display of the year

Apple's MacBook Air M2 has the best overall laptop display of 2022. When shopping for the best laptops, it’s important to get one with the best display possible. After all, a dim, low-resolution screen will prevent you from fully enjoying streaming content or make it difficult to get work done. Many of the laptops we’ve reviewed in 2022 have great displays that suit a variety of activities. But in our testing, one machine arguably stood out among the rest: the MacBook Air M2.
Tom's Guide

Save over AU$1,600 on Samsung’s top OLED TV for Boxing Day

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the best TVs of 2022 at a hot price, the Boxing Day sales can usually be counted on to deliver the goods. With manufacturers and retailers looking ahead to the new year (and the new models that’ll bring), some of the most sought-after tellies can find themselves landing in Boxing Day sales – with some hefty discounts attached.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy