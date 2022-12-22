Greene Devils Leave Nashville With Two Wins

NASHVILLE — The Greeneville boys basketball team will enter Christmas on a two-game winning streak.

The Greene Devils ended this week’s More Than Basketball tournament with a 51-46 victory over McAdory, Ala., at Lipscomb Academy.

Wednesday’s win marked the second straight game freshman Trey Thompson scored 26 points. He hit from 3-point range three times during his 15-point second quarter, helping Greeneville (6-5) take a 28-20 halftime lead.

Thompson and Jayquan Price both hit from deep in the third quarter as the Devils took a 42-38 lead to the final period. Price joined Thompson in double figures with 11 points.

Adjatay Dabbs hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter and finished with six points. Kameron Lester added four, with Nick Thomas and Isaac McGill scoring two apiece.

TJ Purifoy led a balanced scoring effort with 10 points for McAdory.

After opening the week with a 70-42 loss to tournament host Lipscomb Academy, Greeneville rebounded with Tuesday’s 68-57 win over Grace Christian-Franklin.

Greeneville returns to action in the Arby’s Classic on Dec. 27. The Devils open the tournament against Trinity, Ky., at 7 p.m. from Viking Hall.