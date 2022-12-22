CBS 13 SPORTS: Central QB Charlie Sullivan signs LOI, San Pasqual boys basketball takes on North Valley Christian at home

Read full article on original website
Moisture-packed storm to slam West Coast into midweek
The storm bringing heavy rain and mountain snow will kick off an unsettled week in the West, according to AccuWeather forecasters, which will raise the risk of flooding and could lead to major travel headaches. AccuWeather forecasters are closely monitoring a storm that will unleash heavy rain and mountain snow...
Vista Pop Warner Coach & Family Need Help
Vista, CA- December 18, 2022 at around 4pm the Christmas tree caught fire and took most of our personal belongings and presents along with half of our home with it. Preparing for the holidays has left us extremely unprepared for something of this nature financially. It’s estimated to take up to 6 months to finish repairs on our house. This has left my mother and 3 sisters, as well as my wife and two sons and brother displaced.
Multiple San Marcos homes hit by Christmas decoration vandals
Ring surveillance footage captured the vandals knocking over and ripping out Christmas decorations outside of several homes.
Ramona home engulfed in flames; person escapes before flames takeover
RAMONA, Calif. — A person was displaced on Christmas Eve after their Ramona home was engulfed in flames. Cal Fire San Diego firefighters responded to the 16000 block of Highland Trails Drive in the Ramona area around 7:42 p.m. following reports of a fire. When firefighters arrived on the...
PCSO searching for man who kidnapped child, had traveled to Yuma
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is still searching for a man who kidnapped his son. The post PCSO searching for man who kidnapped child, had traveled to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Thousands Lose Power in San Diego
Workers with San Diego Gas & Electric were able to quickly restore power to several neighborhoods affected by a mid-day power outage. According to the utility, nearly 4,000 customers in the University Heights, North Park and Normal Heights communities were affected by the loss of power, which occurred shortly after 11 a.m. and lasted for approximately one hour.
Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo is continuing their tradition of giving back to families in need
Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo is getting in the holiday spirit and adopted families in need making sure their stomachs are full this Christmas. The post Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo is continuing their tradition of giving back to families in need appeared first on KYMA.
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
Beverly Hills hairdresser from Yuma dies of pancreatic cancer
A native from Yuma and Beverly Hills hairdresser has passed away, according to his family's statement. The post Beverly Hills hairdresser from Yuma dies of pancreatic cancer appeared first on KYMA.
Union Bank Sells Five San Diego Area Banks for $19.25MM
SAN DIEGO –– CBRE facilitated the $19.25 million sale of five bank branches across San Diego County and in Brawley, Calif. These sales totaled 39,331 sq. ft. CBRE’s Michael Peterson, Reg Kobzi and Joel Wilson represented the seller, Union Bank, on the transactions. “As banks continue to...
Former Grossmont High School student says teacher assaulted her in front of her class and the district failed to act
SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old former student at Grossmont High School says school administrators and district officials stripped her of her senior year of high school after allowing a teacher to return to class after she says he sexually assaulted her in front of the class. "Jane" and her...
Pedestrian hit by train in Old Town; COASTER temporarily halted
A male pedestrian was hit by a COASTER train in Old Town on Christmas Eve morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Teen’s car partially submerged by King Tide; man helps tow to dry land
It was a rude and wet awakening for one teenager on Fiesta Island Friday morning.
3 Hospitalized After Pursuit Ends in Ambulance Crash in Oceanside
Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a suspect drove off from deputies and crashed into an ambulance in Oceanside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to calls of an altercation at a Vista home around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to...
Four juveniles arrested in Escondido shooting death
Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of murder in the gang-related shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in a flood control channel, the Escondido Police Department said Saturday.
California Highway Patrol: Fatality reported in SR-94 crash
The crash was initially reported at 8:25 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans. All lanes of the westbound highway were closed near the College Avenue offramp.
Major gas pipeline that serves San Diego shut down due to leak
SAN DIEGO — A major gas pipeline that serves San Diego County was shut down on December 20 after officials discovered it was leaking. "At approximately 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time yesterday [December 20], SFPP discovered a gasoline release at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, California, from its pipeline segment that serves San Diego customers," said Katherine Hill, a Senior Communications Specialist with Kinder Morgan.
Warmer and mild for our holiday weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today much clearer skies for our Friday with today marking the warmest day of the week so far with even warmer days by Christmas. Colder air continues to move across the majority of the United States through the holiday weekend, while here in the Desert Southwest will be warmer than normal.
Dead sea lion raises question of shark presence in La Jolla waters
A local waterman and a marine biologist have differing views on whether the animal's injuries were caused by a shark attack.
Motorcyclist killed in fiery head-on collision in La Jolla identified
A motorcyclist killed in a head-on collision earlier this month in La Jolla was identified Thursday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
