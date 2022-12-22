Raytheon Technologies conducts first engine run of its Regional Hybrid-Electric Flight Demonstrator

CIAF Leasing received all three of their new E190 aircraft during a special ceremony held at Embraer’s headquarters in Brazil. Embraer S.A. Embraer, a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer has announced the successful delivery of three E190 jets to CIAF Leasing, based in Cairo, Egypt. CIAF Leasing received all three of their new E190 aircraft during a special ceremony held at Embraer’s headquarters in Brazil. Embraer S.A. is a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer that produces commercial, military, executive and agricultural aircraft, and provides aeronautical services.

2 DAYS AGO