Raytheon Technologies conducts first engine run of its Regional Hybrid-Electric Flight Demonstrator

Elbit Systems signs $36 Million deal to Supply an F-16 Mission Training Center to the Polish Air Force
Elbit Systems’ training solution will provide Polish Air Force F-16 pilots with basic familiarity with the aircraft and advanced combat flight competencies in complex operational arenas. Elbit Systems, an Israel-based international defense electronics company has announced that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $36 million to supply...
AviaAM Leasing purchases two more Boeing 737-800 for Passenger-To-Freighter Conversion
The newly added aircraft by AviaAM Leasing, bearing serial numbers 29769 and 28225, are the fifth and sixth Boeing 737-800 jets respectively inducted to be converted into cargo jets. AviaAM Leasing, a global aviation holding company involved in tailored aircraft leasing and trading services, has announced that the company has...
Embraer hands over Three E190 Jets to CIAF Leasing
CIAF Leasing received all three of their new E190 aircraft during a special ceremony held at Embraer’s headquarters in Brazil. Embraer S.A. Embraer, a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer has announced the successful delivery of three E190 jets to CIAF Leasing, based in Cairo, Egypt. CIAF Leasing received all three of their new E190 aircraft during a special ceremony held at Embraer’s headquarters in Brazil. Embraer S.A. is a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer that produces commercial, military, executive and agricultural aircraft, and provides aeronautical services.
