Markets Insider
The stock market's next bull run won't kick off until these 2 things occur
"History shows the next bull market will not arrive until volatility begins to decline," DataTrek Research said.
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Monday, after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years in a fresh escalation of tensions. South Korea’s military detected five drones from North Korea crossing the border, and one traveled as far as the northern part of the South Korean capital region, which is about an hour’s drive away, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The military responded by firing warning shots and launching fighter...
msn.com
Investors just pulled a record $42 billion from stocks in one week in an attempt to cut their tax bill after grim 2022 losses, BofA says
Investors pulled a record $41.9 billion from equities last week to engage in tax-loss harvesting, Bank of America said Friday. Tax-loss harvesting is a strategy to lower investment taxes that involves selling securities at a loss to offset capital gains. BofA said investors in the past week also pulled out...
msn.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Muted: Hope For Santa Claus Rally Dampens As Analyst Cites Return Of 'Christmas Palindrome Block'
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) maintained their nearly flat trend on Sunday evening on Christmas, as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.24% to $810.17 billion at 8:30 p.m. EST. Coins. 24-hours Price (8:30 pm) Bitcoin -0.02% $16,858. Ethereum -0.014% $1.221. Dogecoin -1.91% $0.07. What Happened: Dogecoin (CRYPTO:...
msn.com
125,000 Laid Off In Major Cuts As Recession Fears Spiked, According To Forbes Tracker
Nearly 125,000 employees lost their jobs so far this year as more than 120 large U.S. tech companies, banks and manufacturers implemented massive rounds of layoffs, according to the Forbes layoff tracker, which documented major cuts (over 100) beginning in June when recession fears began to surge. Key Facts. More...
msn.com
Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’
(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market. Most Read from Bloomberg. Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk...
