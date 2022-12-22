Read full article on original website
mrobusinesstoday.com
AviaAM Leasing purchases two more Boeing 737-800 for Passenger-To-Freighter Conversion
The newly added aircraft by AviaAM Leasing, bearing serial numbers 29769 and 28225, are the fifth and sixth Boeing 737-800 jets respectively inducted to be converted into cargo jets. AviaAM Leasing, a global aviation holding company involved in tailored aircraft leasing and trading services, has announced that the company has...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Embraer hands over Three E190 Jets to CIAF Leasing
CIAF Leasing received all three of their new E190 aircraft during a special ceremony held at Embraer’s headquarters in Brazil. Embraer S.A. Embraer, a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer has announced the successful delivery of three E190 jets to CIAF Leasing, based in Cairo, Egypt. CIAF Leasing received all three of their new E190 aircraft during a special ceremony held at Embraer’s headquarters in Brazil. Embraer S.A. is a Brazilian multinational aerospace manufacturer that produces commercial, military, executive and agricultural aircraft, and provides aeronautical services.
An Airbus A320neo airliner is being converted into a private jet for a VIP customer complete with its own bedroom — see what it'll look like
Airbus' line of business jets is designed with more space than other larger private aircraft, and features bedrooms and bathrooms with showers.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms
DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources.
Boeing wins $2 billion F/A-18 Super Hornet upgrade contract
Boeing has won a $2 billion contract to upgrade F/A-18 Super Hornets for the U.S. Navy and foreign customers.
American Airlines Offers Me Free Platinum Pro Status…
American Airlines has again offered me a generous status match via Word of Hyatt and I am quite tempted to take advantage of the “Instant Status Pass” program. Yet I do not see how I can possibly earn enough points within four months to keep it. American Airlines...
CNBC
The Asian nation where 35% of people say they’ll 'never travel' again
Everyone is traveling, it seems. Data shows people are traveling more often and for longer periods of time, with many planning big bucket list-style trips this year. But this isn't the reality for all. Another group of people are quietly emerging from the pandemic with little to no interest to...
Aviation International News
'Riblet' Skin To Reduce Fuel Consumption on Jets
Lufthansa Technik has received a supplemental type certificate from EASA for the installation of AeroSHARK riblet films on two Boeing 777 variants. Developed jointly by Lufthansa Technik and BASF, AeroSHARK is a surface structure composed of microscopic ribs that reduces the frictional resistance of the aircraft skin, thereby decreasing fuel consumption and carbon emissions by 1 percent.
skygofly.com
Aer Lingus to Add 3 New Routes in Greece, Italy
Aer Lingus will add 3 new routes to its 2023 summer schedule from Ireland, bring the number of routes from Ireland to 53. The new summer routes are to Kos (Greece), Olbia (Sardinia, Italy) and Brindisi (Italy) and reflects the huge resurgence in leisure travel and the increasing demand for European sun destinations, particularly the Mediterranean.
Airbus pledges deeper industrial ties with India
PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) plans to deepen its industrial presence in India, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Wednesday after meeting the country's prime minister.
disneyfoodblog.com
PreCheck vs. Global Entry: What You Should Apply For Before Your Next Vacation
Traveling isn’t as easy as it used to be. There are plenty of rules and regulations about how large bags can be and how many you can have, sometimes you have to arrive at the airport waaaaaay earlier than you think, and don’t even get us started on those TSA Security lines. Going through airport security doesn’t have to be a headache with expedited services like PreCheck and Global Entry, though. But which one is right for you? We’re breaking it all down.
United Airlines Will Add Complimentary Snacks To Shorter Routes In Economy Class
As United Airlines continues to restore services to a pre-pandemic level, complimentary snacks in economy class will return to all but the shortest flights. United Airlines Adds Complimentary Snacks On Shorter Flights In Economy Class. In a memo to flight attendants reviewed by Live and Let’s Fly, United announced that...
Inquiry into 2019 Ethiopian Air crash confirms software failure
A 2019 Ethiopian Airlines plane crash which killed 157 people was caused by a flight software failure as suspected, the country's transport minister said Friday citing the investigators' final report. Both accidents saw uncontrolled drops in the aircraft's nose in the moments before the planes crashed, which investigators have blamed on the model's anti-stall flight system, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS. The Ethiopian investigators had already pointed out in a March 2020 progress report that the design of the MCAS system "made it vulnerable to undesirable activation".
gcaptain.com
Superyacht Party in the Caribbean
Billionaires over the world have descended upon the Caribbean ready for Christmas and New Year parties, as the yacht count in the region has more than doubled from the previous month. The yacht season in the Caribbean nations is in full bloom, as more than 200 luxury vessels have clustered...
brytfmonline.com
The first Metro do Porto vehicle made in China has arrived
The first of the 18 vehicles ordered by Metro do Porto from the Chinese manufacturer CRRC Tangshan arrived in Leixões yesterday and are already in the Guifões workshops. However, there is still no date for it to start trading. The remaining compositions will arrive over the next year...
