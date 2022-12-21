Read full article on original website
Trees – we never get tired of talking about the ones we love. Last week we were focused on book bans. This week, let’s focus on trees. The Port Royal Town Council came close to giving their tree-hugging citizens an early Christmas gift when they brought up for consideration a revision to the existing tree protection ordinance that would have tightened regulations. The ordinance was similar to the town of Hilton Head Island’s which is considered relatively restrictive in the world of tree protection.
Jim Bright, background, keeps a close watch on his G-gauge model train as it makes its way around the track during the final day of the annual Beaufort Model Railroaders display at the Beaufort County Library on Scott Street. There were enough model trains on display to require two rooms. Bob Sofaly/The Island News. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.
More great reading from our excellent local newspaper. Mike McCombs’ piece on the various forums exploring the “book banning” madness, his review of the Beaufort Democrats’ resolutions on access to books and Lolita Huckaby’s column on the same subject gave us information that is so important to knowing what is happening in our community and how we can join the battle to ward off this assault.
1856: Robert Smalls married Hannah Jones, an enslaved hotel maid five years his senior. It was Smalls’ first marriage. 1979: Longtime Beaufort County Sheriff James Edwin McTeer died of pneumonia, emphysema and other symptoms of old age at the age of 76 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Sheriff for 37 years from his appointment in 1926 to his retirement in 1963, McTeer was widely known as a root doctor and an expert on witchcraft, according to the Beaufort Gazette.
As mentioned by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce in it’s weekly newsletter, the S.C. Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) Harbor River Bridge project has won a 2022 America’s Transportation Award, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The $70 million project won in...
Forty-one-year-old Donald Youmans of the Seabrook community, reported missing by family members on Monday, Dec. 12, was “located safe and unharmed” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. His last contact with family members before being reported missing was on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
The Hospital Auxiliary (HHHA), a nonprofit dedicated to assisting those in need in Hilton Head, Bluffton and the surrounding areas, has been awarded a $30,000 grant from Power:Ed, a philanthropy of SC Student LoanCorporation. This gift marks the second round of funding from Power:Ed and will support 10 nursing scholarships...
