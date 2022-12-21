Lake Ozark Police Chief Gary Launderville is about one week from retirement after 45 years in law enforcement and 8 as chief in Lake Ozark. Chief Launderville was asked what he’s most proud of in his long career during a visit to The Ozarks This Morning on NewsTalk KRMS…“You know the most satisfying part for me has been hiring these young people….and watching them grow and succeed. And I’ve seen a lot of those, not only here…but also back home where I came from. That’s the rewarding part for me.”

