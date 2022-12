A professor of anthropology at Dartmouth College, Nathaniel J. Dominy, took it upon himself to explain the "optical benefits" of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer's red nose in a paper for Frontiers for Young Minds, ScienceDaily.com reported in 2015.

Not coincidentally, Robert L. May, author of the famed story, is a 1926 Dartmouth graduate.