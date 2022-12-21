ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

CBS LA

Firefighters battle Second Alarm fire on Lido Isle in Newport Beach

Firefighters were engaged with a Second Alarm fire in Newport Beach late Tuesday evening. According to Newport Beach Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at around 9:55 p.m., when people on boats in the harbor saw that there was a home on fire on Via Lido Nord on Lido Isle, the manmade island located in the Newport Harbor. At least one home was said to be on fire, with flames presenting danger to surrounding structures. Police said that multiple people were rescued from inside the home and were being treated for smoke inhalation. More to come. 
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home

Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, the elected official confirmed to San Clemente Times. James, 68—who Sgt. Scott Steinle, public information officer for the Orange County...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Los Angeles

Some of the most famous spots in the world are accessible to people who live in or travel to Los Angeles, but few are aware of the city’s wealth of other amenities. There are many swimming holes close to the city where you may cool down from the Southern California sun if you want to expand your horizons and try a new body of water. You can even get in a quick workout while exploring Mother Nature’s hidden treasures, in typical Angeleno style!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to fatally stabbing Hells Angels affiliate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A biker gang member has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of a man affiliated with the Hells Angels, according to court records. Russell Raymond Vannoy faces six years in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing, prosecutors say. He also pleaded no contest Wednesday to a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim

A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 people injured. Paramedics took one of the injured to the hospital. According to the Anaheim Police Department, the eight-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. While one of the victims was hospitalized, the remaining others suffered only minor injuries. 
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Metrolink shuts down tracks after Amtrak train hits person

POMONA, Calif. - Metrolink has shut down several tracks in the Los Angeles area Wednesday after officials said an Amtrak train hit a person on the tracks. Cut Your Electric Bill by Using This Tiny Deviceenergysavingtools.com|. Metrolink has issued the following route updates for passengers traveling this morning:. Passengers riding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep

SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
SANTA ANA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Living in Fear

Living in Fear: Lee Ving and his politically incorrect troupe of rabble rousers Fear play two “Fuck Christmas — Have a Beer with Fear” shows in Long Beach, and they’ve assembled two great bills. N8NOFACE is there on Thursday, as are Penalty Kill and Stormhouse. On Friday, we get Niis, the Mainliners and Upper Downer. Sweet!
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Whittier Traffic Collision

Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision early Friday morning in the city of Whittier. Los Angeles County Fire Department and multiple police agencies received a call at 12:45 a.m., Dec. 23, for a vehicle collision initially reported with fire and possible ejection on Lambert Road and Gunn Avenue.
WHITTIER, CA
newsantaana.com

SAPD detectives arrested four gang suspects on shooting and murder charges

In our continuous efforts to proactively address gang-related violence, the Santa Ana Police Department Homicide Division conducted a lengthy investigation involving gang members wanted for several gang-related shootings. Based on objective facts gathered by Detectives, multiple search warrants were served throughout this week with the intent to apprehend these wanted and dangerous suspects.
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA County Sheriff's Department Mourns K9 Jack Killed in Gardena Standoff

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo. The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Plane Crash Lands, Flips on Santa Monica Beach

Beachgoers in Santa Monica witnessed a surprise crash landing Thursday as a small, single-engine airplane flew across the beach and plummeted into the shore, crashing and flipping once it hit the ground. Two passengers inside reportedly survived the crash and were extricated from the plane, Los Angeles County lifeguards confirmed. The pair were injured but it is not known to what extent. The cause of the crash is also unclear. “I see a small 2 passenger plane SLAM onto the beach and turn upside down about 30 yards from us,” one witness, who was visiting the beach with his daughter from Idaho, posted on Twitter. “Not many people were around so I started running towards the plane to see if I could open the door and see if people were okay. Then I thought, ‘what if this thing explodes and kills me…’”Video of that plane crash in Santa Monica pic.twitter.com/PSUn15b304— Downtown LA Scanner (@DowntownLAScan) December 23, 2022 Read it at ABC 7
SANTA MONICA, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

Two Pre-Dawn Robberies Occur in Rowland Heights Dec. 17

ROWLAND HEIGHTS - Two people reported being robbed in possibly two unconnected incidents Saturday morning. Deputies first responded to the 1900 block of Sierra Leone Avenue December 17 around 5:30 a.m. and were told that two Black men dressed in all black used a semi-automatic handgun to take the victim’s wallet, which contained cash and a driver license. Both suspects fled towards Jellick Avenue and then to Colima Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s crime broadcast.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA

