4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Several Orange County Restaurants Have Been Shut Down By Health InspectorsMatt LillywhiteOrange County, CA
Related
USC Trojans add 19 football recruits on Early National Signing Day 2022 (full list)
The USC Trojans added 19 high school football recruits from the class of 2023 in the early signing window concluding on Wednesday. Highlighting the Trojans’ recruiting class are quarterback and ESPN No. 1 overall player Malachi Nelson out of Los Alamitos High School and five-star wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon.
Boiling Point on the Way to Anaheim
The concept, which was founded in 2004 in Hacienda Heights, currently operates thirteen California locations
A New Taco Spot to Open in Azusa
A liquor license filed with The State of California details an eatery called Senor Esparza Tacos heading for Irwindale Avenue
Firefighters battle Second Alarm fire on Lido Isle in Newport Beach
Firefighters were engaged with a Second Alarm fire in Newport Beach late Tuesday evening. According to Newport Beach Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at around 9:55 p.m., when people on boats in the harbor saw that there was a home on fire on Via Lido Nord on Lido Isle, the manmade island located in the Newport Harbor. At least one home was said to be on fire, with flames presenting danger to surrounding structures. Police said that multiple people were rescued from inside the home and were being treated for smoke inhalation. More to come.
foxla.com
Wood burning ban extended for LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday....
sanclementetimes.com
Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home
Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, the elected official confirmed to San Clemente Times. James, 68—who Sgt. Scott Steinle, public information officer for the Orange County...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Los Angeles
Some of the most famous spots in the world are accessible to people who live in or travel to Los Angeles, but few are aware of the city’s wealth of other amenities. There are many swimming holes close to the city where you may cool down from the Southern California sun if you want to expand your horizons and try a new body of water. You can even get in a quick workout while exploring Mother Nature’s hidden treasures, in typical Angeleno style!
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
Man pleads no contest to fatally stabbing Hells Angels affiliate
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A biker gang member has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 stabbing death of a man affiliated with the Hells Angels, according to court records. Russell Raymond Vannoy faces six years in prison at his Feb. 16 sentencing, prosecutors say. He also pleaded no contest Wednesday to a […]
10 injured, 1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim
A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim has left one person dead and 10 people injured. Paramedics took one of the injured to the hospital. According to the Anaheim Police Department, the eight-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday. While one of the victims was hospitalized, the remaining others suffered only minor injuries.
Confrontation erupts on last day of operation at Griffith Park pony rides
On the last day of operation of the iconic pony rides at Griffith Park, a confrontation took place.
foxla.com
Metrolink shuts down tracks after Amtrak train hits person
POMONA, Calif. - Metrolink has shut down several tracks in the Los Angeles area Wednesday after officials said an Amtrak train hit a person on the tracks. Cut Your Electric Bill by Using This Tiny Deviceenergysavingtools.com|. Metrolink has issued the following route updates for passengers traveling this morning:. Passengers riding...
Teen suspected of DUI in 100 mph Yorba Linda crash charged with vehicular manslaughter
A teen suspected of driving under the influence and speeding when he struck a tree in Yorba Linda is facing multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter, officials said Friday. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Noah Watson of Yorba Linda, was traveling at speeds of 100 mph in his Ford F-350 pickup when he hit the center […]
foxla.com
100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep
SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
L.A. Weekly
Living in Fear
Living in Fear: Lee Ving and his politically incorrect troupe of rabble rousers Fear play two “Fuck Christmas — Have a Beer with Fear” shows in Long Beach, and they’ve assembled two great bills. N8NOFACE is there on Thursday, as are Penalty Kill and Stormhouse. On Friday, we get Niis, the Mainliners and Upper Downer. Sweet!
1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Whittier Traffic Collision
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision early Friday morning in the city of Whittier. Los Angeles County Fire Department and multiple police agencies received a call at 12:45 a.m., Dec. 23, for a vehicle collision initially reported with fire and possible ejection on Lambert Road and Gunn Avenue.
newsantaana.com
SAPD detectives arrested four gang suspects on shooting and murder charges
In our continuous efforts to proactively address gang-related violence, the Santa Ana Police Department Homicide Division conducted a lengthy investigation involving gang members wanted for several gang-related shootings. Based on objective facts gathered by Detectives, multiple search warrants were served throughout this week with the intent to apprehend these wanted and dangerous suspects.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Sheriff's Department Mourns K9 Jack Killed in Gardena Standoff
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo. The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.
WATCH: Plane Crash Lands, Flips on Santa Monica Beach
Beachgoers in Santa Monica witnessed a surprise crash landing Thursday as a small, single-engine airplane flew across the beach and plummeted into the shore, crashing and flipping once it hit the ground. Two passengers inside reportedly survived the crash and were extricated from the plane, Los Angeles County lifeguards confirmed. The pair were injured but it is not known to what extent. The cause of the crash is also unclear. “I see a small 2 passenger plane SLAM onto the beach and turn upside down about 30 yards from us,” one witness, who was visiting the beach with his daughter from Idaho, posted on Twitter. “Not many people were around so I started running towards the plane to see if I could open the door and see if people were okay. Then I thought, ‘what if this thing explodes and kills me…’”Video of that plane crash in Santa Monica pic.twitter.com/PSUn15b304— Downtown LA Scanner (@DowntownLAScan) December 23, 2022 Read it at ABC 7
sgvcitywatch.com
Two Pre-Dawn Robberies Occur in Rowland Heights Dec. 17
ROWLAND HEIGHTS - Two people reported being robbed in possibly two unconnected incidents Saturday morning. Deputies first responded to the 1900 block of Sierra Leone Avenue December 17 around 5:30 a.m. and were told that two Black men dressed in all black used a semi-automatic handgun to take the victim’s wallet, which contained cash and a driver license. Both suspects fled towards Jellick Avenue and then to Colima Avenue, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s crime broadcast.
