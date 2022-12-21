Beachgoers in Santa Monica witnessed a surprise crash landing Thursday as a small, single-engine airplane flew across the beach and plummeted into the shore, crashing and flipping once it hit the ground. Two passengers inside reportedly survived the crash and were extricated from the plane, Los Angeles County lifeguards confirmed. The pair were injured but it is not known to what extent. The cause of the crash is also unclear. “I see a small 2 passenger plane SLAM onto the beach and turn upside down about 30 yards from us,” one witness, who was visiting the beach with his daughter from Idaho, posted on Twitter. “Not many people were around so I started running towards the plane to see if I could open the door and see if people were okay. Then I thought, ‘what if this thing explodes and kills me…’”Video of that plane crash in Santa Monica pic.twitter.com/PSUn15b304— Downtown LA Scanner (@DowntownLAScan) December 23, 2022 Read it at ABC 7

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO