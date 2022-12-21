Dan Schermerhorn, 76, of Scranton. Services pending at Dahn & Woodhouse Funeral Home, Scranton, 712-652-3350. Karol Peterson, 84, of Jefferson. Services: Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 2 pm at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson, 515-386-2171. Interment at a later date at the Jefferson Municipal Cemetery. Survivors: daughters Kim Kendall and Kristi (Peter) Herbrand of Gurnee, IL, and Kelly (Craig) Freeman of Jefferson; grandchildren Tori (Chris) Mikels, Lexi (Anthony Garcia) Patton, Jake Herbrand, Kendall Freeman and Shvanta Freeman; great-grandchildren Tristan and Evelyn Mikels; sisters Madonna Louk of MO and Beverly Pelz of MN; brother Wayne Kern of Iowa; and other relatives and friends.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO