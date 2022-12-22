Read full article on original website
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Mike McDaniel reacts to Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins’ collapse vs. Packers
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were in good shape when they went up 20-10 on the Green Bay Packers in the first half on Christmas, with the Dolphins’ offense looking explosive. Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Tagovailoa completely melted down in the second half, throwing three consecutive interceptions to blow the game and suffer a crushing 26-20 loss.
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
49ers QB Brock Purdy enters Dan Marino territory with wild record rarely seen in 72 years
Brock Purdy continues to make history with the San Francisco 49ers, and his latest performance in Week 16 even has him reaching Dan Marino territory. After leading the 49ers to their third straight win ever since he became a starter (eighth consecutive overall), the rookie quarterback also made history as only the fourth player in 72 years to pass for multiple touchdowns in his first three career starts. On Saturday against the Washington Commanders, the 22-year-old signal-caller completed 15 of his 22 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns against just one interception.
Watch: Oday Aboushi, Randy Gregory trade blows after Rams-Broncos game
The Los Angeles Rams absolutely steamrolled the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and Randy Gregory didn’t seem to take the loss very well. After the game, he and Rams guard Oday Aboushi got into it on the field during postgame handshakes. Gregory was in Aboushi’s ear as the two were walking among the crowd, and after Aboushi shook another Broncos player’s hand, they got in each other’s face.
Jake Paul signs contract with NFL franchise Cleveland Browns
Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns, joining the NFL franchise’s social-media team per a tongue-in-cheek video.Paul has made his name as a YouTuber over the past decade, but his main focus over the last three years has been on boxing.The American, 25, has competed professionally in the boxing ring six times and is unbeaten, winning four of those fights via knockout. Paul has defeated former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, among others.Now, the Cleveland native has signed a contract with his home NFL franchise, the Cleveland Browns.A video on the YouTuber’s social-media platforms...
Rams announce news on Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers’ dominant defense gets even stronger with key injury update
The San Francisco 49ers received a major boost to their already impressive defense. San Francisco officially activated DT Javon Kinlaw from the IR to the 53-man roster, per Field Yates. The 49ers have done a tremendous job of overcoming an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. Most teams would not be in the...
1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18
The NFL will have one primetime game on Saturday night in Week 18, and an unlikely contest has emerged as a potential option. The post 1 NFL game likely to be given primetime slot in Week 18 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Draymond Green Makes Franchise History In Grizzlies-Warriors Game
On Christmas, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. During the game, four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green made franchise history. He has now passed Tim Hardaway to move into third place on the all-time assists list for the Warriors. Warriors:...
Rob Gronkowski reportedly discussed second unretirement with Buccaneers
When Rob Gronkowski retired for a second time, many suspected the June transaction would also lead to another temporary step away from football. The future Hall of Fame tight end made an effort to postpone his Canton timeline again recently. Gronkowski contacted the Buccaneers about unretiring last month, and Rick...
Packers stuffed by Dolphins on ill-fated fake punt attempt
The Green Bay Packers handed the Miami Dolphins easy points after getting stuffed on an ill-fated fake punt attempt in the first half of Sunday’s showdown at Hard Rock Stadium. On 4th-and-2 from his own 20-yard line, Packers coach Matt LaFleur got aggressive and called the fake, but safety...
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Brock Purdy notches epic 49ers feat not even Joe Montana did
This is Brock Purdy’s world, and we are merely living in it. The San Francisco 49ers rookie has captured the attention of every NFL fan with his incredible play for the team. Purdy isn’t just coasting on the 49ers’ talent: he’s actively helping the team win games. Their last win against the Commanders put Brock Purdy in the 49ers history books with an incredible record, per CBS Sports.
Why Giants can't risk losing QB Daniel Jones
When the Giants declined QB Daniel Jones' fifth-year option last offseason, it appeared that their new regime did not have him penciled into long-term plans. Now New York (8-5-1) is poised for the playoffs, and while Jones' stat line is not impressive, he's playing like a franchise pocket passer. With the Giants' QB succeeding against all odds, it's nearly impossible to imagine the organization replacing him this offseason.
Breaking down Aaron Rodgers' history against the Dolphins
On Christmas Day, Aaron Rodgers will face the Miami Dolphins for the fourth time in his career. The Packers are hoping to gift the Dolphins their seventh loss of the season. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers will be looking forward to their matchup in Miami. Not only does it give them a chance to escape the frozen landscape in Green Bay, but it also provides the Packers with an opportunity to inch closer to a potential playoff spot.
Nick Bosa, Chase Young share special moment ahead of kickoff following 2021 season-ending injury to Commanders DL
Nick Bosa and Chase Young shared a nice moment before the kickoff of their game. The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders are meeting on the field this Christmas Eve. It has not been an easy road back to the NFL for Young. Young suffered a season-ending injury last season and will be playing in his first game since then on Saturday. Bosa and Young played in Columbus during the same time.
Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."
Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
