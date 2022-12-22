Brock Purdy continues to make history with the San Francisco 49ers, and his latest performance in Week 16 even has him reaching Dan Marino territory. After leading the 49ers to their third straight win ever since he became a starter (eighth consecutive overall), the rookie quarterback also made history as only the fourth player in 72 years to pass for multiple touchdowns in his first three career starts. On Saturday against the Washington Commanders, the 22-year-old signal-caller completed 15 of his 22 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns against just one interception.

WASHINGTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO