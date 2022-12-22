Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mcnewstn.com
TERRY CLINE
Terry Lamar Cline, 71, of South Pittsburg, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 17, 2022. Terry was born to the late Thomas Cline and Alva Lou Kilgore Cline on May 12, 1951. He was married to Lila J. King Cline for 41 years. Terry was a member of Long Island Baptist Church. He was a master gardener, loved woodworking, growing gourds, enjoyed raising chickens and loved all animals, especially his dog, Sissy, and his cats, Buffy and Lucy. He was a very loving person and was always helping others when he could.
mcnewstn.com
RAY BARKER
Ray Barker, age 95, of Whitwell, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was an Army Veteran and was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, David Ford, and Lottie Bell Fredrick Barker; brother, Ralph Barker; sisters, Margaret Pickett and Helen Smith.
mcnewstn.com
RONALD PAYNE
Ronald Edward Payne, 51, of Jasper passed away December 16, 2022. He attended Fairview Union Church; he was a good person. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nell Henry; uncle, Robert Henry and Tommy Henry; aunts, Mary Sue Ritchie, Tressia Condra; nephew, LeBron Slatton. Those left to cherish...
Comments / 0