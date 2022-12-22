Terry Lamar Cline, 71, of South Pittsburg, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 17, 2022. Terry was born to the late Thomas Cline and Alva Lou Kilgore Cline on May 12, 1951. He was married to Lila J. King Cline for 41 years. Terry was a member of Long Island Baptist Church. He was a master gardener, loved woodworking, growing gourds, enjoyed raising chickens and loved all animals, especially his dog, Sissy, and his cats, Buffy and Lucy. He was a very loving person and was always helping others when he could.

