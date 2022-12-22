Amber Lafaye Newsom, 40, of Jasper, was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1982 to Ricky and Sandra Newsom. She was of the Baptist Faith. Amber had such a passion and love for children, she pursued a degree in Early Childhood Education and had been a teacher at Swiss Memorial, Jasper Elementary, Whitwell Head Start, and South Pittsburg Elementary. Some of her favorite time spent was being employed at Cracker Barrel. Amber never met a stranger. To know her was to love her, she always had the brightest smile on her face.

JASPER, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO