RONALD PAYNE
Ronald Edward Payne, 51, of Jasper passed away December 16, 2022. He attended Fairview Union Church; he was a good person. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nell Henry; uncle, Robert Henry and Tommy Henry; aunts, Mary Sue Ritchie, Tressia Condra; nephew, LeBron Slatton. Those left to cherish...
AMBER LAFAYE NEWSOM
Amber Lafaye Newsom, 40, of Jasper, was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1982 to Ricky and Sandra Newsom. She was of the Baptist Faith. Amber had such a passion and love for children, she pursued a degree in Early Childhood Education and had been a teacher at Swiss Memorial, Jasper Elementary, Whitwell Head Start, and South Pittsburg Elementary. Some of her favorite time spent was being employed at Cracker Barrel. Amber never met a stranger. To know her was to love her, she always had the brightest smile on her face.
DANIEL WINTERS
Daniel G. “Danny” Winters, 62, of South Pittsburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Danny began his career in public service at the South Pittsburg Fire Department in 1976 and then made the transition into Law Enforcement in 1978. During his career with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Bridgeport Police Department, and the Stevenson Police Department, where he served as Chief for well over a decade.
